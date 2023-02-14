Gov. Tony Evers plans to include in his budget proposal Wednesday a request to provide $290 million of the state’s more than $7 billion projected surplus to Milwaukee’s American Family Field to cover maintenance and repair costs and keep the Brewers in Wisconsin for another two decades.

The one-time allocation would go toward more than $400 million in needed upgrades to the stadium covered under the park’s lease, which is held by the Southeast Wisconsin Professional Baseball Park District. If approved, the state funds would be attached to a new lease with the district and non-relocation agreement aimed at keeping the Major League Baseball team in Milwaukee through 2043. The district’s current lease runs through the end of the 2030 season.

“I’ve been watching baseball in Milwaukee since the County Stadium days when I had the chance of a lifetime to watch Warren Spahn’s 300th-career game there way back when,” Evers said in a statement. “As governor, and also someone who also happens to be a lifelong Brewers fan, I’m so excited about the historic opportunity we have today to keep Major League Baseball here in Milwaukee for another twenty years and to usher in a new generation of Brewers fans in Wisconsin who can grow up rooting for the home team just like I did.”

Under the proposed agreement, funds could go toward needs ranging from boiler work and safety compliance to new scoreboards or broadcast renovations.

Rick Schlesinger, President of Business Operations for the Milwaukee Brewers, said the agreement, which will require support from the Republican-controlled Legislature to come to fruition, would ensure that Milwaukee area residents will not need to return to the previous five-county tax that had largely funded the stadium up until 2020.

“We are not asking for the Stadium District to take on new financial obligations under the lease, or for a new ballpark — just the resources to make sure the Stadium District’s existing obligations are met,” Schlesinger said. “As we said when the Stadium District’s funding shortfall first became known, we have remained focused on gathering facts and information that everyone can rely upon through a full capital needs assessment.”

Evers will unveil his 2023-25 biennial budget address on Wednesday. From there, Republicans will rewrite the document before sending it back to the governor's desk.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, said in a statement Tuesday he was surprised and disappointed by Evers' announcement, which did not include conversations with GOP leaders.

"These are typical antics for him not being a leader but rather dictating exactly what to do and how to do it," Vos said. “Governor Evers’ style makes it difficult to generate consensus. I look forward to working with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to insure that the Brewers stay in Wisconsin.”

By providing the $290 million in one-time state funds, rather than through bonding, the state would save close to $200 million over the lease term, according to the governor’s office. The state also projects to receive more than $400 million in revenue from the stadium through income and sales tax over the proposed 20-year lease.

“Using just a small portion of our state’s historic surplus, we can not only save over $200 million in taxpayer dollars in the long run, but keep good-paying, family-supporting jobs here and ensure the Brewers remain in Milwaukee and continue to play a critical role in our state’s economic success for another two decades,” Evers added.

Previously, a portion of funding for the stadium was generated through a five-county sales tax that imposed a 0.1% tax on residents in Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Waukesha, Racine and Washington counties. The Miller Park sales tax first went into effect in 1996 and was retired in 2020 by the Southeast Wisconsin Professional Baseball Park District, which operates as the park’s landlord.

“American Family Field has had a $2.5 billion statewide economic impact, created thousands of jobs, and made it possible for a team in a small market like Milwaukee to compete,” Schlesinger said. “We thank Gov. Evers and the Legislature for their consideration of this issue as we work with them, the Stadium District, and all key stakeholders on next steps.”

