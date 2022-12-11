 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Brian Schimming elected Republican Party of Wisconsin chairman

  • Updated
  • 0

Political strategist and activist Brian Schimming has been unanimously elected as the new chairman of the Republican Party of Wisconsin, the party said.

On September 13, Republican Senator Lindsey Graham introduced a nationwide abortion ban, sending shockwaves through both political parties.

At its executive committee meeting Saturday in Stevens Point, the Republican Party of Wisconsin also elected Gerard Randall, vice chairman; Kathy Kiernan, second vice-chairwoman; Tyler August, secretary; Brian Westrate, treasurer; and Will Martin, member at large.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Schimming will assume the position immediately. He has 30 years of experience in grassroots organizing throughout Wisconsin and has been involved in multiple Republican campaigns, most recently U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson’s successful reelection bid in November. He also served for several years in state government.

“Brian Schimming is the right person at the right time to lead the Republican Party of Wisconsin,” said Johnson, R-Oshkosh, in a statement. “Nobody knows the people of this state and the political landscape better.”

People are also reading…

“It has been an honor working tirelessly with activists throughout Wisconsin all these years,” Schimming said in a statement. “And now I look forward to working side by side with the thousands of grassroots leaders in this state to win Wisconsin for the Republican presidential candidate and elect a conservative to the state Supreme Court. There’s not a moment to waste.”

Schimming succeeds Paul Farrow.

Dissolving the town of Madison

Twenty years after getting final approval for the plan, the Town of Madison is dissolving.

Madison mayor's budget prioritizes homeless, public safety, staff wage hikes
Govt-and-politics

Madison mayor's budget prioritizes homeless, public safety, staff wage hikes

  • DEAN MOSIMAN
  • Updated
  • 0

Spending up 6%; city's bill on average home to increase by $110.97 to $2,899.30 next year.

Trash and recycling schedule to change for nearly 9,000 West Side homes on Aug.1
Govt-and-politics

Trash and recycling schedule to change for nearly 9,000 West Side homes on Aug.1

  • WILL KUBZANSKY
  • Updated
  • 0

A new trash and recycling schedule will begin on Monday for nearly 9,000 West Side homes, the Madison Streets Division said this week.

In less than a year, the town of Madison will be no more. What's next?
Govt-and-politics

In less than a year, the town of Madison will be no more. What's next?

  • DEAN MOSIMAN
  • Updated
  • 0

The municipalities have long been planning for the change, which will involve about 6,236 residents and 502 acres with an assessed value of $469 million on Oct. 31, 2022.

Madison City Council adopts new map for aldermanic districts
Govt-and-politics

Madison City Council adopts new map for aldermanic districts

  • LOGAN WROGE
  • Updated
  • 0

Several council members could face each other in spring 2023, while other districts won't have incumbents in the next election under a map adopted Tuesday.

City, town of Madison see mutual benefit in fire station deal
Govt-and-politics

City, town of Madison see mutual benefit in fire station deal

  • DEAN MOSIMAN
  • Updated
  • 0

The city may lease the town of Madison's fire station on Fish Hatchery Road rent free for up to two years to continue fire and EMS services while it renovates and expands its own fire station nearby on West Badger Road.

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway’s 2022 budget expands services for town annexation
Govt-and-politics

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway’s 2022 budget expands services for town annexation

  • By Abigail Becker
  • Updated
  • 0

The Madison mayor’s proposal relies on federal American Rescue Plan funding and would bring the smallest increase in property taxes since 2003.

 

Novel financing approach may help city absorb town of Madison
Govt-and-politics

Novel financing approach may help city absorb town of Madison

  • DEAN MOSIMAN
  • Updated
  • 0

"This isn't the normal way of doing this," said Dan Rolfs, the city's community development project manager. "But this isn't a normal situation."

Plan for expansive Alliant Energy Center overhaul gets committee approval
Govt-and-politics

Plan for expansive Alliant Energy Center overhaul gets committee approval

  • SHELLEY K. MESCH
  • Updated
  • 0

A major overhaul of the Alliant Energy Center that would upgrade current facilities and introduce new, private development has moved another step forward with the approval of a master plan by the center’s oversight committee.

Madison, Fitchburg explore changes to deal to dissolve town of Madison.
Govt-and-politics

Madison, Fitchburg explore changes to deal to dissolve town of Madison.

  • DEAN MOSIMAN
  • Updated
  • 0

Leaders from the cities had discussions Monday and Wednesday on accelerating the town's absorption, now scheduled under a three-way agreement for Oct. 31, 2022, as well as changes to the final boundaries and fiscal matters. 

Madison, Fitchburg may revisit how town of Madison gets carved up
Govt-and-politics

Madison, Fitchburg may revisit how town of Madison gets carved up

  • DEAN MOSIMAN
  • Updated
  • 0

The discussions follow unsuccessful attempts by the cities over the past two years to accelerate the town's demise.

Madison, Fitchburg propose to annex remainder of town of Madison at year's end
Govt-and-politics

Madison, Fitchburg propose to annex remainder of town of Madison at year's end

  • JEFF GLAZE
  • Updated
  • 0

Moving dissolution of the town of Madison up from 2022 could help Madison and Fitchburg address problems in the town's economically disadvantaged areas and could expedite redevelopment of the Alliant Energy Center.

Brian Schimming

Schimming

 ANDY MANIS
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

These self-healing robots could revolutionize robotics forever

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News