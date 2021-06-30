Broadband task force says more money, better data needed to increase internet access

A task force appointed by Gov. Tony Evers says more funding, better data and streamlined permitting are needed to meet the goal of giving all homes and businesses access to high-speed internet by 2025.
Established in July 2020, the Governor’s Task Force on Broadband delivered a report Wednesday urging lawmakers to address broadband access, saying it has emerged over the past year as “one of the clear-cut issues to solve for personal, community, and economic prosperity in the coming decades.”
“The COVID-19 pandemic has amplified the evidence that, without broadband, our families, businesses, and schools in both rural and urban communities cannot reach their full potential,” task force chair Brittany Beyer said in a prepared statement.
The report echoes findings of a recent UW Extension study that linked broadband access to better health, education and prosperity.
“Broadband is now as critical a service as electricity, heat and running water,” said Rebecca Valcq, chair of the Public Service Commission. “(F)or those without broadband or the skills to use broadband effectively and safely, there is a risk of being left behind.”
According to a 2021 report from the Federal Communications Commission, roughly 394,900 people in Wisconsin lack access to quality broadband service, though a recent private study estimated the actual number could be higher than 670,000.
In rural areas, Wisconsin ranks 36th in the nation for broadband access, with 21.8% being unserved or underserved.
But the report notes that the cost of service is also a barrier for low-income families in areas that do have service.
“Although there is a tie to our rural communities, access to broadband presents challenges in almost every corner of our state,” Beyer wrote in her message to Evers.
Among the task force recommendations:
• Increase funding for broadband expansion grants to offset the costs for internet service providers to serve difficult to reach areas.
• Establish a state program to subsidize the cost of internet service for low-income families.
• Create a planning and implementation grants to help communities plan for broadband expansion.
• Increase construction and permitting coordination to streamline expansion projects.
• Collect internet access data from all providers at a household and business level to clarify who has reliable, high-speed access.
• Increase broadband consumer protections and pricing transparency so that people know what service they should expect and get what they are paying for.
• Develop and fund a statewide “digital navigator” program to assist people who are underserved due to inadequate service and solve a wide range of internet adoption issues.
The report does not provide a price tag for delivering internet speeds of 25/3 megabits per second to every home and business, but state officials have previously said it could cost up to $1.4 billion.
Earlier this year Evers allocated $100 million in federal pandemic relief for broadband expansion grants and proposed spending another $200 million over the next two years, though Republicans in the Legislature’s budget committee instead voted to borrow $125 million for broadband expansion.
The state has awarded $73.6 million in broadband grants over the past eight years. Almost three quarters of that was given out during the current two-year budget cycle.
“I declared 2021 as the 'Year of Broadband Access' because getting Wisconsinites access to high-speed internet is critical for our state’s continued economic recovery,” Evers said in a statement. “It’s why I proposed nearly $200 million for broadband in our Badger Bounceback agenda and am putting $100 million in federal recovery dollars for expansion, and the recommendations included in this report will help us take the next steps toward getting folks connected.”