Budget committee advances $540 million plan to cut taxes

Congress last month passed a law on the federal level overriding the IRS’ decision and allowing businesses to deduct payments made with PPP funds, but Wisconsin has not yet made that change at the state level. Because that legislation has not been passed in the state, the Department of Revenue is following the IRS determination that expenditures paid with PPP cannot be deducted.

That could change if the state adopts the changes attached to Assembly Bill 2 that the Joint Finance Committee approved Wednesday. The changes would bring state tax law in line with the federal tax code in a number of areas, mostly significantly by allowing people who received PPP loans to deduct related purchases.

Taken by itself, that portion of the bill would reduce taxes by $419 million total through the 2022-23 fiscal year. The Joint Finance Committee approved the bill by an 11-4 vote, with three Democrats and one Republican opposed.

If passed by the full Assembly and Senate, the bill could face an uncertain future if it reaches Gov. Tony Evers' desk. In a statement, Evers said he wants relief for a broader subset of businesses, including those that received state assistance during the pandemic — not just those who received federal aid.

"We should be helping all small businesses, regardless of whether they received assistance from the state or the federal government," Evers said. "But as has been the case all along, I will keep doing everything I can to help and support our small businesses and families as they recover and bounce back from this pandemic."

Budget committee Democrats who were opposed to the bill criticized the PPP tax deduction for benefiting only a small subset of relief recipients. Rep. Evan Goyke, D-Milwaukee, specifically criticized the plan because it could benefit payday lenders and debt collectors who received federal relief.

Department of Revenue Secretary Peter Barca previously said about 75% of the tax reductions under the PPP deduction would benefit just 14% of the businesses that received PPP.

Joint Finance Committee co-chairman Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, praised the bill for simplifying Wisconsin's tax code.

Federal aid for schools

Also on Wednesday, the budget committee approved a spending plan for a portion of federal COVID-19 relief aid that will financially penalize some school districts for offering virtual instruction during the pandemic.

The plan, which the committee approved on a party line vote of 11-4, takes immediate effect. It also scraps a plan for the federal COVID-19 relief funds submitted by the Department of Public Instruction that would have rewarded aid on a per pupil basis.

Under the federal Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act signed into law in December, Wisconsin public schools are set to receive a total of $686 million in additional relief.

Ninety percent of that funding will be distributed to schools directly based on the number of low-income students in a district, without needing legislative approval. Ten percent — about $69 million — is up to the state's budget committee to determine how to distribute it.

The plan the Republican-controlled budget committee approved will distribute about $66 million of the funding to 172 of the state's 446 school districts and two independent charter schools based on a formula that rewards school districts for offering a greater number of hours of in-person instruction during the 2020-21 school year.

The Madison School District would be unaffected by the plan to incentivize virtual instruction because it's not one of the 172 school districts eligible for the additional aid. The district is already set to receive about $19 million directly from the federal government based on its number of low-income students.

Budget committee Republicans praised the plan for rewarding school districts who have "done the right thing."

Democrats, however, blasted the plan for punishing school districts that attempted to prevent the spread of COVID-19.