Budget committee advances bill creating human resources office, has some open records advocates concerned

The bill specifically states the proposed human resources office should "at all times observe the confidential nature of records, requests, advice, complaints, reviews, investigations, disciplinary actions, and other information in its possession relating to human resources matters."

"This sure sounds to me like these records would be harder to get, and I suspect that this language might lead to that, even if it isn't the intent," said Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council president Bill Lueders. "Lawmakers and their staffs ought to be subject to more transparency and accountability, not less."