Budget committee advances Republican bill to upgrade unemployment insurance system

But Republicans on the budget committee are scrapping that plan and instead preparing to pass their own, which would still need to be approved by the Republican-controlled Assembly and Senate, as well as Evers.

The plan by Republicans, which doesn't provide any funding, would require the DWD to within a month to solicit bids from contractors to upgrade the system, and would further require the upgrade project to commence by June 30, which could be extended by the GOP-controlled Joint Committee on Finance.

The bill would allow the DWD to eventually request funding for the project from the budget committee, but it would first require DWD to seek and exhaust any federal funding available for the project. It would also allow for DWD to finance the project through a master lease.

The bill includes a number of other provisions, including waiving the state's one-week waiting period for unemployment benefits until March 14, 2021 for claims that began after Mar. 12, 2020 and Feb 7, 2021. The waiting period was flagged until Feb. 7.