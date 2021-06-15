Budget committee approves borrowing $125 million for broadband expansion

Despite billions in projected surplus dollars, the Legislature's GOP-led budget committee on Tuesday voted to borrow about $125 million for broadband expansion, rather than spend about $200 million outright, as proposed by Gov. Tony Evers.

The committee also approved more than $3.8 million to cover overtime costs at several of the state’s mental health facilities and a $3.5 billion increase over the biennium to the state Department of Health Services’ budget, though Democratic members of the committee said the GOP budget falls short in several areas.

With the Joint Finance Committee expecting to finish the budget by the end of the week, Republicans still need to address the need for increased education spending in order to collect an estimated $2.3 billion in federal stimulus funds, as well as deliver on the GOP's pledge to provide some form of tax cut, which could be even larger than expected thanks to a projected $4.4 billion in added tax revenue by mid-2023. The committee is slated to discuss taxes on Thursday.