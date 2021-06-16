Budget committee approves borrowing $125 million for Wisconsin broadband expansion

Health services

All told, the Republican budget increases the state Department of Health Services’ budget by about $3.5 billion over the biennium. Evers’ proposal would have marked a roughly $3.82 billion increase over the two-year period.

Measures in the budget include; a 40% increase to the Medicaid dental reimbursement rate; more than $252 million increase to nursing home reimbursements over the biennium; and a $104 million increase over the biennium — $26 million more than Evers’ proposed — to direct care workforce funding for long-term caregivers.

“We have the ability to invest in the people that we need to take care of and that’s what we’re doing today,” said Sen. Mary Felzkowski, R-Irma.

However, Sen. LaTonya Johnson, D-Milwaukee, pointed to measures Republicans removed from Evers’ proposed budget, including providing Medicaid coverage for doula services, funding for community health worker services and funding for grants to improve the health of Black women and infants to address racial disparities in infant and maternal mortality rates in Wisconsin.