Budget committee approves juvenile detention expansion at Mendota Mental Health Institute

"This will be the first time in Wisconsin's history that we have a facility like that that will be able to help women and young girls," said Sen. Mary Felzkowski, R-Irma, a budget committee member. "I think that investing in this now will not only save the state taxpayers money, which is very important, but more important and the ultimate goal of this is to give our youth, some who've had the most horrific starts in their lives, it will give them a chance and an opportunity to come back and hopefully have a happy, healthy and productive life as they move forward."