Budget committee approves prison overtime funding, extends land grant program

Current law requires those juvenile prisons to close by July, a deadline both Republicans and Democrats admit will not be met. Both prisons have been the target of numerous lawsuits alleging abuse by guards, as well as criminal investigations. An independent court-ordered monitor reported in April that conditions were improving at the juvenile prisons.

“The debate today could have been a roadmap for the next two years of how we were going to close Lincoln Hills and adopt and open a new, more modern, more equitable, more effective juvenile justice system,” Goyke said, adding that the committee’s votes Thursday merely “prolong the status quo.”

Republicans have already struck several items from Evers’ budget, including the governor’s request for expansions to the state’s earned release and alternative to revocation programs, expanded conditions under which an individual may have their criminal record expunged of a conviction, and a reduction of mandatory minimum sentences.

Knowles-Nelson Stewardship

Republicans also approved a four-year extension of the Knowles-Nelson Stewardship Fund and provided $32 million a year to the fund, which purchases land and conservation easements to provide park and recreation acreage for the state and local governments in addition to paying for improvements to parks.