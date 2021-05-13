Budget committee votes on funding for Veterans Affairs, declines funding for Black Historical Society

"You have yet again the opportunity to fund something that's miniscule compared to our budget that would benefit communities of color, and we have chosen not to do so," Johnson said. "If these are our values … then it explains why we hold the title of being the worst place in the nation to raise an African American child. It speaks volumes."

Born said the committee didn't approve the request because, while the governor included it in his budget request, the Wisconsin Historical Society didn't include it in its original request. He said the committee wasn't presented with sufficient information to indicate the Black Historical Society is a priority.

Born also defended Republicans' stance on issues of diversity.

"I think that we support history, we support diversity in a variety of ways," Born said. "If you want to look at just Black History, you can stop by third floor east (of the Capitol) and see a Black History display that's in a case there."

"My god," Johnson said in reply, later calling him "racist" on Twitter.

