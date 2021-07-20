Business, renewable energy groups align to support community solar bill

“This isn’t just about people who are traditionally fighting for these types of policies. These are regular businesses,” said Matt Hargarten, campaigns director with the Coalition for Community Solar Access. “They just want choice. They want to be able to access solar energy to achieve their goals and lower their bills.”

The motivation is simple, said Brandon Scholz, executive director of the Wisconsin Grocers Association: cost.

With razor thin margins, grocers are looking for every opportunity to reduce costs, and electricity is one of their top expenses. Meanwhile the price of solar energy has plummeted.

“It just makes a lot of sense,” Scholz said. “I don’t think we’re at a point … where we can thumb our noses at any opportunity.”

Organic Valley already powers its operations with renewable energy, but the La Farge-based cooperative says the community solar bill would allow its member farms to do the same.

“This mechanism offers an alternative to the traditional ownership model where the farmer needs to put up the capital, the land and be responsible for operations and maintenance,” said Organic Valley spokesperson Elizabeth McMullen.