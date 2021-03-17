Businessman files lawsuit challenging ballot drop boxes, other election practices in Wisconsin Supreme Court

The cases were ultimately unsuccessful in overturning Trump's election loss. Fabick's new lawsuit seeks to block the ballot drop boxes and the other practices he challenges in future elections, but the case does not seek to have Trump's loss reversed.

In the case, Fabick's attorneys say that the elections practices being challenged in the suit have not been authorized by state law, and that the WEC and certain municipalities, particularly the city of Madison and the city of Milwaukee, overruled state law.

"The State Legislature ... has expressly forbidden such practices," attorneys wrote. "And since these practices are unlawful, votes cast using these practices impermissibly dilute the lawfully cast votes of those Wisconsin voters who follow the statutory requirements."

The Wisconsin Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered responses in the case to be filed by March 30, though the court declined to handle the case on an expedited basis.