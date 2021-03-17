Businessman files lawsuit challenging ballot drop boxes, other election practices in Wisconsin Supreme Court

A conservative Wisconsin businessman who has previously challenged state elections procedures has filed another lawsuit this month directly with the Wisconsin Supreme Court, this time challenging the use of absentee ballot drop boxes and other practices utilized in November's presidential election.
Jere Fabick, a prominent Republican donor and president of Fabick Cat, the Caterpillar equipment and engine dealer, asked the state's high court this week to stop cities and towns from using absentee ballot drop boxes as well as filling in missing witness address information on absentee ballots.
Fabick also wants the court to deem illegal the practice of accepting the return of absentee ballots from individuals other than the electors themselves.
These practices were utilized widely by cities and towns during the November election and had cleared by the Wisconsin Elections Commission, which oversees elections administered by thousands of Wisconsin cities and towns. These practices were heavily scrutinized both before and after the the November election, and were also included in lawsuits filed with state and federal courts by former President Donald Trump and others challenging President Joe Biden's win in the state.
The cases were ultimately unsuccessful in overturning Trump's election loss. Fabick's new lawsuit seeks to block the ballot drop boxes and the other practices he challenges in future elections, but the case does not seek to have Trump's loss reversed.
In the case, Fabick's attorneys say that the elections practices being challenged in the suit have not been authorized by state law, and that the WEC and certain municipalities, particularly the city of Madison and the city of Milwaukee, overruled state law.
"The State Legislature ... has expressly forbidden such practices," attorneys wrote. "And since these practices are unlawful, votes cast using these practices impermissibly dilute the lawfully cast votes of those Wisconsin voters who follow the statutory requirements."
The Wisconsin Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered responses in the case to be filed by March 30, though the court declined to handle the case on an expedited basis.
One of the issues the lawsuit takes aim at is the instructions from the WEC in October that municipal clerks could fill in missing witness address information on absentee ballots if they could "reasonably discern" the information on their own. Such instances would include if the clerk has personal knowledge that the witness lives at the same address as the voter; if the clerk has personal knowledge of the witness's address; or the clerk is otherwise able to discern the address from available lists or databases.
The WEC is controlled by a board consisting of three Republicans and three Democrats.
The lawsuit states that Milwaukee is actively filling out missing address information. State law sets forth a procedure for fixing missing missing absentee ballot information that allows for the ballot to be returned to the elector.
Chief Justice of the Wisconsin Supreme Court, Patience Roggensack, argued in Trump's election case that state law does not allow for clerks to fill in missing absentee ballot information, a provision Trump challenged, but a majority of justices declined to side with her.
The law also states absentee ballots whose envelopes are missing the address of a witness "may not be counted" (though the law does not say such ballots "shall" not be counted).
The lawsuit additionally targets what it is characterizing as "ballot harvesting," which in this instance refers to third parties potentially requesting and/or returning an absentee ballot for another elector. The lawsuit argues that state law provides for only a couple specific exceptions for residents of nursing homes and hospital patients, and that absentee ballots should otherwise be mailed by the elector or delivered in person by the elector.
Finally, the lawsuit challenges absentee ballot drop boxes, an increasingly common option for Wisconsin voters to securely return their absentee ballots amid a surge in such ballots during the COVID-19 pandemic. The option was scrutinized by conservatives after the November election, and was widely used in Madison and Milwaukee, as well as across the state.
The WEC authorized the use of ballot drop boxes as long as local clerks maintained they were locked and secure, can be monitored for security purposes and are regularly emptied. Municipalities are continuing the use of drop boxes, with the city of Madison operating at least 15 for the upcoming April election, according to the lawsuit.
The lawsuit contends drop boxes are illegal because the option isn't outlined in state law, which provides such ballots "shall be mailed by the elector, or delivered in person, to the municipal clerk issuing the ballot or ballots."
Despite various lawsuits, state and local officials have so far maintained Wisconsin's November election was run according to the law.
Representatives of the WEC, city of Madison and city of Milwaukee declined or didn't respond to requests for comment.
