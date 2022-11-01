Campaign spending continues to climb as Nov. 8 election nears

Campaign spending in Wisconsin’s hotly contested gubernatorial election continues to climb as Democratic Gov. Tony Evers looks to secure a second term against GOP challenger Tim Michels.

Michels, the co-owner of Brownsville-based construction company Michels Corp., raised about $8.8 million between Sept. 1 and Oct. 24, while Evers raised just shy of $12 million in that span, according to campaign finance reports filed Monday. The two will meet in the Nov. 8 election, a high-stakes midterm for both parties that could drastically shape Wisconsin policies for the next four years, including for the 2024 presidential election.

Evers has raised almost $27.7 million and spent nearly $37 million so far this year, compared with about $25 million raised and $24.5 million spent by Michels, who has poured nearly $19 million of his own funds into his campaign.

Michels spent $2 million on his campaign over the nearly two-month span, as well as another $1 million last Thursday after the filing deadline. All told, Michels has spent roughly $18.7 million on his largely self-funded campaign — the most in state history.

The next-closest was Republican Mark Neumann, who spent over $5.8 million of his own funds leading up to his loss in the 2010 gubernatorial primary to former Gov. Scott Walker. Democratic gubernatorial candidate Mary Burke spent a little over $5 million leading up to her general election loss to Walker in 2014.

The next-highest was Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andy Gronik, who spent mor.e than $700,000 of his own funds before he withdrew from the race before the 2018 primary that ultimately sent Evers to his November victory.

Michels has said he will not accept donations from lobbyists or political action committees. The latest reports who Michels took in a total of 44 donations of $20,000, the maximum amount allowed for individual donations under state law, from several from several family members and Michels Corp. officials as well as longtime GOP donors Elizabeth and Richard Uihlein, Kim Hendricks of ABC Building Supply and Madison business owner Eric Hovde, who had mulled his own run for governor earlier this year.

Michels’ brothers Patrick, president of Michels Corp., and Kevin, vice president of fleet and equipment for the company, donated a total of $1.5 million to the Republican Party of Wisconsin on Sept. 28.

The next day, the state party transferred $800,000 to Michels’ campaign. Another $600,000 was transferred the following week. All told, the Republican Party of Wisconsin provided Michels’ campaign with about $3.3 million in monetary and in-kind donations over the roughly two-month period.

Evers received 10 individual donations of $20,000. The Democratic Party of Wisconsin has transferred nearly $11.3 million, as well as about $570,000 in-kind donations, to Evers’ campaign so far this year.

Fundraising figures are just one component of a successful campaign, but they can offer a glimpse into a campaign or party’s organization, donor base and overall support.

U.S. Senate

In the U.S. Senate race, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes outraised U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson over the first few weeks in October.

The Democratic nominee brought in $8.5 million, spent $9.4 million and ended the period — covering Oct. 1 to Oct. 19 — with $2.55 million cash on hand.

Johnson brought in about $2.64 million, spent $3.6 million and finished the reporting period with just over $3.5 million.

Of course, the campaigns aren’t the only groups raising and spending money on the race.

A total of $104 million had been spent on advertising in the race since Sept. 5, with Republicans spending $56 million to Democrats’ $48 million, the media tracking group AdImpact reported on Oct. 26. In that period, Wisconsin’s U.S. Senate race was the fourth most expensive in the country — after Georgia, Pennsylvania and Nevada — according to AdImpact.

A significant portion of Republicans’ advantage comes from ABC Supply co-founder Diane Hendricks, who has put $17 million into the pro-Johnson Wisconsin Truth PAC since June.

October polling by Marquette Law School found Johnson holding a 6-point lead over Barnes, or 52% to 46%, while Evers was up slightly over Michels by 47%-46%.

Outside spending hits record

In addition to candidate spending, a new report from Wisconsin Democracy Campaign, which tracks campaign finances, found that outside groups have spent a record $52.3 million in Wisconsin so far this election cycle — far exceeding the roughly $36.6 million spent by express advocacy groups in the 2018 election. Such groups spend millions to encourage voters to support or oppose an individual candidate.

Groups supporting Republican candidates have spent more than $39.6 million, compared with just over $12 million spent by outside groups supporting Democratic candidates. Those funds have been doled out to support candidates — or opposing those candidates’ challengers — for governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, secretary of state, state treasurer and in legislative races. Tracked funds do not include federal races like U.S. Senate or congressional races.

While a dozen groups each spent more than $1 million this season, the top five spenders were groups to support Republicans or oppose Democratic candidates. Those include; Right Direction Wisconsin PAC, which spent about $9.3 million; Americans for Prosperity, which spent about $6.4 million; Super PAC Fighting for Wisconsin, which spent about $4.4 million before the Aug. 9 primary to support GOP gubernatorial candidate Kevin Nicholson, who dropped out of the race; ACC Wisconsin 2022 PAC, which spent about $4 million; and Club for Growth Action, which spent about $3.6 million.