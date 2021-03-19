Candidate Q&A: 13th Senate District

Schmitz: The erosion of political discourse and abuses of power endanger our democracy. Politicians justify abuse of power, but the ends cannot justify the means. Republicans gerrymander, a Democrat governor abuses emergency powers by immediately declaring new emergencies whenever the Legislature votes to end previous ones, a Republican president undermines election confidence. If we don’t protect and respect our democracy, we will lose it.

Winker: I understand the challenges facing frontline families like mine who are working hard to make ends meet through this COVID crisis. We need to support our jobs AND healthy families. We should not have to choose one over the other. Wisconsin jobs, entrepreneurial startups, and broadband access, especially in our smaller Senate District 13 communities, is critical to sustainable future growth in our state.

Zimmerman: I believe in term limits, they are my No. 1 priority and I have fought for them in previous campaigns. No one should remain in one elected office for more than two terms or eight years, a precedent intentionally set by our first president, George Washington, after we gained independence in a revolution against a king who ruled for life.

How should legislative district maps be drawn in Wisconsin?