Candidate Q&A: 15th Senate District

Responses to the Wisconsin State Journal's candidate questionnaire. The election is Nov. 8. Republican candidate Mark Trofimchuck did not respond.

Mark Spreitzer

Party: Democratic

Age: 35

Address: Beloit

Family: Husband, Philip Gorman

Job: State representative

Prior elected office: State Assembly, District 45, 2015-present (first elected November 2014); Democratic Caucus Chair, 2016-2022; Beloit City Council, April 2011-April 2015, council vice president, 2012-2014 and council president, 2014-2015

Other public service: City of Beloit Appointment Review Committee, 2006-2009; Board of Community Action of Rock and Walworth Counties, 2012-2015; Board of Welty Environmental Center, 2015-present (board president, 2017-present); Deacons Outreach Board at United Church of Beloit, 2014-2020; Finance and Facilities Board at United Church of Beloit, 2020-present

Education: Bachelor's degree in political science from Beloit College, 2009

Campaign website and email: www.MarkForWI.com and Mark@MarkForWI.com

Q&A

Why are you the best candidate for this office?

I have a record of serving our district on volunteer committees, nonprofit and church boards, and during my eight years as a state representative and four years on the Beloit City Council. I have helped constituents with state licensure issues, unemployment benefits, small business assistance and other services while championing legislation that reflects the values and priorities of our district.

What is the most important issue in this election and how would you address it?

The state budget. We have a $5 billion surplus, but families are struggling to afford child care, health care, housing and other basic needs. Businesses and family farms are facing higher costs and fewer job applicants. Communities are finding it hard to pay for road repair and fire and EMS service. Schools need to recruit and retain great teachers. Our budget represents our values and must address these issues.

What changes, if any, would you make to the state's election system?

Our elections are well-run, safe and secure, but improvements can always be made. I support automatic voter registration through the DMV to easily and securely update addresses when people move, and offer an easy way for new voters to register. I would restore the ability to return absentee ballots using secure drop boxes, expand the time period for in-person early voting, and end gerrymandering.

What are your priorities for the state’s $5 billion surplus?

Families, small businesses, and local governments are facing increasing costs and struggling to afford the same necessities they did last year. We should leave part of our surplus in the rainy-day fund, return part to the people of Wisconsin as a middle-class tax cut, and invest the rest in basic services such as childcare, public education, roads, first responders, and healthcare access.

Should abortion be legal in all cases, illegal in all cases or something in between? Explain.

Abortion is health care, and it should be safe and legal. Wisconsin’s archaic 1849 criminal abortion ban must be repealed. The decision of whether or not to have an abortion, sometimes in very painful circumstances, is an incredibly personal one, best made between a pregnant person and their doctor, without government interference.

How should the state improve educational outcomes, especially in the wake of how the pandemic affected student achievement?

The state must invest in public education and put more dollars into classrooms without raising property taxes. We need to address the teacher shortage and support students who are dealing with challenges outside of school. We should help schools meet the needs of students through breakfast and lunch programs, after-school programs, support for students with special needs, and more mental health resources.

How should the state address its workforce challenges, both in the public and private sectors?

We must remove barriers to work and connect Wisconsinites with careers by investing in child care, eldercare, housing, apprenticeships, and higher education. We need to attract workers by raising wages, increasing benefits, and building great communities. The state must ensure positions in essential fields like education, healthcare, and public safety are competitive with other states and the private sector.

Was the Michael Gableman investigation of the 2020 election a good use of taxpayer resources? What follow-up should there be?

No. Wisconsin’s elections are safe and secure. Gableman and Speaker Vos wasted over $1 million on a sham investigation that disparaged our election officials and gave a platform to conspiracy theories. As the top Democrat on the elections committee, I held Gableman publicly accountable for his actions, and I support an audit to ensure taxpayers have a full accounting of what he did with their money.