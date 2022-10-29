Candidate Q&A: 31st Assembly District

Responses to the Wisconsin State Journal’s candidate questionnaire. The election is Nov. 8. Republican candidate Ellen Schutt did not respond.

Brienne Brown

Party: Democrat

Age: 49

Address: Whitewater

Family: Married with two children

Job: Small business owner/UW-W instructor

Prior elected office: Whitewater Common Council, 2019-2021, 2021-2023

Other public service: Founding board member of the Whitewater Makerspace, 2012-2022; Library Board, 2013-2023; program director for the Whitewater Community Foundation, 2013-2016; founding board member of the Whitewater Grocery Cooperative, 2017-2022; Common Council appointment, 2017; Community Involvement and Cable TV Commission, 2018-2020; Plan and Architectural Review Commission, 2019-2023; Tech Park Board, 2020-2021; Equal Opportunities Commission, 2021-2023

Education: Bachelor’s degree in journalism and master’s work in health education, University of Texas at Austin

Q&AWhy are you the best candidate for this office?

I have years of experience on city commissions, as well as governing and budgeting experience on Common Council. I have founded, worked with and written successful grant proposals for 501(c)3s that fill in the gaps that government often fails to fill. I have a background in public health and community development as well as a deep knowledge of how to research evidence-based solutions to problems.

What is the most important issue in this election and how would you address it?

Reproductive health care: The government should not mandate pregnancies, which is what happens in authoritarian regimes. A woman should have the freedom to decide how to use her body. In addition, we have no safety net for women who have babies and the highest maternal mortality rate in the developed world. We need to make health care affordable and accessible before putting women in danger.

What changes, if any, would you make to the state’s election system?

I support nonpartisan redistricting reform. I favor Assembly Bill 395 and Senate Bill 389, which are modeled after Iowa’s successful, 42-year-old redistricting process that delegates the boundary-drawing to a non-partisan state entity. I am listed with Common Cause.

What are your priorities for the state’s $5 billion surplus?

Education and Public Safety: Our K-12 education system is underfunded, with more than 120 school districts going to operational referendum. Two-thirds funding was promised, and we should fulfill that promise. The UW system is underfunded and working with an outdated funding formula. Our police and first responders are woefully underfunded and need updated training, social workers, and equipment as well.

Should abortion be legal in all cases, illegal in all cases or something in between? Explain.

Abortion is health care. Abortion should be safe and legal. Doctors take an oath to “do no harm” and rarely perform a late-term abortion unless it is to save the mother’s life or to ensure that she can have future children after discovering a nonviable fetus. The use of abortion as a medical procedure should be based on science and medical ethics, not religious views.

How should the state improve educational outcomes, especially in the wake of how the pandemic affected student achievement?

Fund our schools: Children have plastic brains, and as long as they have a fully-funded support system (English as a Second Language, social workers, psychiatrists, well-paid teachers), they can learn and catch up. As an instructor at UW-Whitewater, I know that the most important thing about education is instilling curiosity and the love of learning. Teaching to the test was always a bad idea.

How should the state address its workforce challenges, both in the public and private sectors?

Strengthen unions (including teacher unions), fund universal 4K and make child care affordable. COVID killed people and influenced early retirements. Mothers dropped out of the workforce to take care of children. We need a safety net that doesn’t punish women for having babies. Unions are necessary for apprenticeships and training, as well as advocating for fair pay.

Was the Michael Gableman investigation of the 2020 election a good use of taxpayer resources? What follow-up should there be?

The investigation was a waste of time and taxpayer money. Gableman admitted he didn’t even know how the election system worked. No evidence of his work was produced in court. Rep. Vos should be taken to task for continuing to pour taxpayer money into an “investigation” that was conducted by an unqualified—and obviously partisan—employee.