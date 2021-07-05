Candidate Q&A: 37th Assembly District special election

Three candidates are vying for the state Legislature’s 37th Assembly District seat, which was left vacant earlier this year when former Rep. John Jagler, R-Watertown, was elected to the state Senate. Republican William Penterman, who won the June 15 primary, faces Democratic candidate Pete Adams and Independent Stephen Ratzlaff Jr. in the July 13 special election.
Pete Adams
Age: 46
Address: Columbus
Family: Married, three children
Job: Central service tech, Marshfield Clinic, Beaver Dam
Prior elected office: Columbus City Council, 2019-2020
Education: B.A. history, UW-Oshkosh
Email, website: Pete@adamsforassembly.com, Adamsforassembly.com
William Penterman
Age: 25
Address: Columbus
Family: Married
Job: U.S. Army Reserve
Prior elected office: None
Other public service: U.S. Army, Military Police Corps, four years
Education: B.A with a major in politics and government and minors in communication and Latin, Ripon College
Website: pentermanforassembly.com
Stephen Ratzlaff Jr.
Age:50
Address: DeForest
Family: Married, two children
Job: Sales professional, Steinhafels Madison
Prior elected office: None
Other public service: Volunteer, Deer-Grove EMS, 1998-2017
Education: Advanced emergency medical technician, Madison College
Website: facebook.com/stephen.ratzlaff.3
Q&A
Why should voters elect you and not your opponents?
Adams: We don’t have enough people in Madison who understand the struggle of working people and small businesses. I will focus on supporting our small businesses, improving our education system, rebuilding our roads and bridges, creating more economic relief, and improving access to affordable health care. I will work with anyone who’s willing to get the job done for Wisconsinites.
Penterman: I am the only candidate who stepped up and served my country in the United States Armed Forces. I take our rights and freedoms seriously, and I am willing to put my life on the line for my country. Additionally, as the only candidate with a law enforcement background, I proudly stand with our law enforcement officers.
Ratzlaff: I’m not a career politician nor do I plan on becoming one. I am a conservative Independent candidate. As an Independent I will make it my 1st Priority to work with both major parties to accomplish the legislative work of the people. As a conservative I will remain steadfast in upholding the constitutional principles I grew up with under President Reagan and Gov. Tommy Thompson.
What is the most important issue in this election and how would you address it?
Adams: Wisconsin needs to continue its economic recovery to support families and small businesses. And that means bold relief like investing in infrastructure. Whether it’s our roads, bridges, or drinking water, much of our infrastructure requires capacity or maintenance upgrades or is reaching the end of its lifespan. I will go to Madison to work on continuing our economic recovery.
Penterman: Election integrity is crucial. Wisconsin experienced some downright shady things during the 2020 election. The worst of all was that billionaire Mark Zuckerburg dumped millions of dollars into Wisconsin’s five largest and most liberal cities to “help run their elections.” There should be no private money allowed to run Wisconsin’s elections, especially out of state money.
Ratzlaff: Two focal point issues facing Wisconsin are gerrymandering and failing infrastructure. According the American Society of Civil Engineers, Wisconsin’s current infrastructure will not carry us through the first half of the 21st century. Our roads report card is a D plus grade. Fatalities on rural roads double the national average. They can launch a man to the moon over 50 years ago, yet cannot figure out how to fix a pothole and keep our bridges from collapsing? Give me a break!
How should legislative district maps be drawn in Wisconsin?
Adams: I support a fair map process because voters should choose their elected officials, not the other way around. That means a non-partisan agency drawing maps, accounting for any demographic changes, and maintaining communities of interest. Essentially, it is hard to gerrymander a square.
Penterman: Legislative maps should be drawn in accordance with the guidelines of the Wisconsin Constitution and stare decisis from the courts. This means legislative maps should be compact, contiguous, they should preserve communities of common interest, counties, and the core of prior districts.
Ratzlaff: As a lifelong Wisconsin resident, I have seen how unfair redistricting practices have impacted the races of my fellow citizens. As an Independent I have no partisan obligations. I therefore fully support the re-introduction of non-partisan redistricting legislation similar to AB 303 and SB 288. I also support the Iowa fair maps model.
What is something you would change in the state budget passed by the Legislature this week?
Adams: The GOP stripped out language that would have legalized recreational marijuana. I would add that back in, tax it, and use the revenue as a more permanent solution to funding infrastructure projects, education, and lower property taxes.
Penterman: Ten years ago, the state’s structural deficit was $2.5 billion. The proposed budget will reduce that deficit to $286 million by the beginning of the next biennial budget period. While I am glad to see this reduction, I want to take a more aggressive approach to paying off our state’s debts. Carrying debt burdens our future and hurts our chances to invest in needed areas down the road.
Ratzlaff: I would take the money proposed for the property tax rebate and use it towards our crumbling infrastructure. As in I would put it towards the crumbling roads, bridges in need of repair and upgrade and replace the lead pipes in our water supply. It’s not really that hard to figure out, except for our out-of-touch and arrogant Republican-led Legislature.