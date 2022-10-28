Candidate Q&A: 37th Assembly District

Responses to the Wisconsin State Journal's candidate questionnaire. The election is Nov. 8. Incumbent William Penterman, R-Columbus, did not respond.

Maureen McCarville

Party: Democrat

Age: 64

Address: DeForest

Family: Single

Job: Manager, cash management MG&E

Prior elected office: DeForest Village Trustee, two terms; Dane County Board of Supervisors, currently serving in my 5th term

Other public service: DeForest Police Commissioner, 11 years; Wisconsin Army National Guard, nine years; past Chamber of Commerce July 4th parade organizer, village of DeForest, various years. 2010 Chamber of Commerce Volunteer of the year. Organizer of five Yahara Volunteer River clean up projects (1999-2003) while serving as village trustee. Served as Chair for MG&E team in our United Way efforts and as the March of Dimes event coordinator for many years.

Education: Bachelor's degree in business management from Upper Iowa University

Campaign email or website: m4assembly@gmail.com

Q&A

Why are you the best candidate for this office?

I have lived in the 37th district for 42 years, have a long history serving in elected and appointed local offices and am experienced in finding common-sense solutions to tough problems. I served nine years in the National Guard. I understand the struggles that working folks and families face and I will work tirelessly to find solutions to the problems big and small facing our state.

What is the most important issue in this election and how would you address it?

Gun violence is a growing threat to our way of life. As a gun owner, I recognize the need for common-sense reform to place reasonable safeguards against senseless violence. We must keep guns out of the hands of the inexperienced, immature and those suffering from mental health issues. We need to ensure that people with records of abuse and violence don't have access to guns designed for warfare.

What changes, if any, would you make to the state's election system?

I strongly support redistricting by an independent body. District lines must be drawn without consideration of party politics. I believe our elections are handled in an exceptionally fair manner and municipal clerks deserve credit. I would support measures to revise the process in any way that assures all eligible voters are able to cast their ballots.

What are your priorities for the state’s $5 billion surplus?

Investments should be made in Education, nutrition for kids, health care with limits on copays for prescription medications, programs that help seniors and veterans. We also need to address our crumbling infrastructure- bridges and roads. Providing broadband access to all citizens should be a top priority. We witnessed first hand the need for internet access for education during the pandemic.

Should abortion be legal in all cases, illegal in all cases or something in between? Explain.

Abortion should always be legal when deemed medically necessary to protect the life or health of the mother. Abortions before viability should be decisions made between a woman and her doctor. Abortion is a health care decision, and government should not be dictating medical decisions. It should not enforce laws affecting only women that were enacted 120 years before women could legally vote.

How should the state improve educational outcomes, especially in the wake of how the pandemic affected student achievement?

The state should invest in teachers and resources. We need to provide access to broadband which will allow all students to be educated remotely when needed. Provide hot lunch to all children who don't have enough to eat at home. Fund resource officers in schools to provide a safer environment. Provide teachers with incentives that will attract the best and brightest to the teaching field.

How should the state address its workforce challenges, both in the public and private sectors?

We should look at partnering more with businesses, find creative ways to help students pay for college. State policies should encourage study in the trades and recognize their value. We should look toward assisting employers with the cost of providing employee child care to better tap into the talented workforce we already have.

Was the Michael Gableman investigation of the 2020 election a good use of taxpayer resources? What follow-up should there be?

No, it was wasted taxpayer money. We should reexamine the process that allows individual politicians to spend taxpayer money to pursue an already discredited theory for purely political purposes.