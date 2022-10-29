Candidate Q&A: 44th Assembly District

Responses to the Wisconsin State Journal's candidate questionnaire. The election is Nov. 8. Republican candidate Spencer Zimmerman did not respond.

Sue Conley (I)

Party: Democratic

Age: 62

Address: Janesville

Family: Married to Jim Conley for 35 years. Three grown children: Scott, Bernie and Lizzy

Job: Representative, Wisconsin Assembly

Prior elected office: Janesville City Council 2017-2021; Wisconsin Assembly, 2021-present

Other public service: Board member: Common Cause Wisconsin, 2018-2020; Janesville Community Alliance Network, 2016–2018; ARISE Now Steering Committee, 2015–present; Women’s Fund, 2003–2010 and 2014–2019; Janesville Education Foundation, 2010–2018; Janesville Multicultural Teachers Scholarship Fund, 2007–present; Janesville League of Women Voters Board, 2016–2017; Bower City Theatre Company, 2010–2016; Janesville Performing Arts Center, 2008–2014; Friends of JATV, 2008–2011; United Way of North Rock County, 2004–2010; Zonta Club of Janesville, 2002–2011; Leadership Development Academy, 2002–2008; Theatre Unlimited Inc., 1996–2000; St. Mary School, 1995–2005; YWCA Rock County, 1987–1992; Janesville CrimeStoppers, 1984–1988

Education: Graduated Joseph A. Craig High School, Janesville. A lifelong learner, I’ve attended UW-Whitewater, UW-Rock County and Blackhawk Technical College throughout the years to further my education in banking and nonprofit management.

Campaign email and website: Sue@ConleyforWI.com; www.conleyforwi.com

Q&A

Why are you the best candidate for this office?

I have been serving the Janesville community through nonprofit leadership roles and elected positions for more than 30 years. I believe that every perspective must be heard and valued in order for us to move forward and create solutions. As the 44th District Representative, I will continue to listen to all constituents with respect and work to make their voices heard in Madison.

What is the most important issue in this election and how would you address it?

The most important issue is securing every individual's right to determine their own health care choices. Abortion is health care. Politicians have no role in making health care determinations and should not get between any patient and their physician. We must repeal the law from 1849 than bans abortion even in cases of rape and incest and allow all patients to make all health care decisions.

What changes, if any, would you make to the state's election system?

I would implement automatic voter registration through the Department of Motor Vehicles, revise the photo ID law to allow college and university photo IDs to be accepted for voting on campus, and implement a ranked-choice voting system to help Wisconsinites choose the best candidate to represent them regardless of party affiliation.

What are your priorities for the state’s $5 billion surplus?

Now is the time for us to revamp our funding formulas for municipalities and public schools. Both formulas are outdated, inefficient and inequitable. They rely on assumptions made decades ago and continue to be a disservice to our communities. With the current surplus, we have an opportunity to move forward on both formulas without creating new losers - some communities have been losing for years.

Should abortion be legal in all cases, illegal in all cases or something in between? Explain.

Abortion is health care. There are hundreds of situations and circumstances that may require an abortion for the health and well-being of families at any point during pregnancy. Decisions to terminate late-term pregnancies are gut-wrenching and not made lightly but they deserve to be made by the patient after consultation with their physician, family and faith. Forced birth should not be required.

How should the state improve educational outcomes, especially in the wake of how the pandemic affected student achievement?

There is not a one-size-fits-all solution to this problem. The state should provide every public school with additional recurring, flexible funding (revamping the funding formula) to help individual students make up lost ground and excel in learning and in mental health recovery to keep them on the right path. Schools also need resources to hire more quality educators and staff.

How should the state address its workforce challenges, both in the public and private sectors?

We need people to want to live, work and play in Wisconsin. The current workforce situation was forecast long ago and the pandemic pushed that reality with early retirements. We need clean water, fresh air, excellent public schools, green energy, better transportation options - including walk-able communities, fun recreational activities, and reasonable tax policies to attract a qualify workforce.

Was the Michael Gableman investigation of the 2020 election a good use of taxpayer resources? What follow-up should there be?

The Gableman investigation was a partisan political sham from the beginning and an incredible waste of taxpayer dollars. More than a million dollars was spent on a lengthy investigation and several law suits that produced absolutely no results. There are better uses for that money. It was a mistake to hire Gableman. Wisconsinites deserve an apology from Speaker Vos for not shutting it down sooner.