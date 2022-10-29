Candidate Q&A: 45th Assembly District

Responses to the Wisconsin State Journal's candidate questionnaire. The election is Nov. 8. Republican candidate Jeff Klett did not respond.

Clinton Anderson

Party: Democratic

Age: 29

Address: Beloit

Family: Girlfriend

Job: Youth support specialist at Professional Services Group

Prior elected office: Beloit City Council, 2017-present

Other public service: Board Member, Beloit Meals on Wheels, 2020-present; Youth Hockey Coach, Beloit Youth Hockey Association, 2014-2020

Education: Bachelor's degree in psychology, UW-Whitewater, 2018

Campaign email or website: clintonforassembly.com

Q&A

Why are you the best candidate for this office?

I have dedicated my career to helping those in need. From working with survivors of domestic violence, to helping kids with special needs, I have direct experience helping people who are often underserved in government. I spent the last five years on the Beloit City Council, including as vice president and president. I am the best prepared to fight for communities around the 45th District.

What is the most important issue in this election and how would you address it?

We are currently keeping 91,000 Wisconsinites from receiving BadgerCare. I won’t play politics with your health care. We must accept the Medicaid expansion dollars in the next legislative session. With a historic investment in Medicaid, we must ensure staffing levels keep up. I would work to increase capacity and retention at Human Services Departments in the 45th.

What changes, if any, would you make to the state's election system?

I would like to see a person’s vote count. I would fight for non-partisan redistricting to ensure the people pick the politicians and not the other way around. I am also a believer in ranked choice voting. Both of these reforms would make our electoral process more fair.

What are your priorities for the state’s $5 billion surplus?

It’s a smart fiscal move to help address one time capital projects or temporary relief for families. While gas prices have fallen over the last few months, a temporary suspension of the gas tax could go a long way to helping families. We need extra funding for our public schools, tech schools, and infrastructure projects. These investments will make a tremendous impact on all residents.

Should abortion be legal in all cases, illegal in all cases or something in between? Explain.

This is a health care decision between a person who becomes pregnant and their doctor. Government should not be involved. We must repeal the 1849 law which bans abortion.

How should the state improve educational outcomes, especially in the wake of how the pandemic affected student achievement?

The challenges faced by schools were exacerbated by the pandemic. Our kids are an investment, I believe we must take serious steps. We need to increase funding so districts are not going to referendums to improve buildings. We also need to increase teacher pay to address problems with teacher retention and the ongoing teacher shortage.

How should the state address its workforce challenges, both in the public and private sectors?

One of our top exports is our youth. We need to make Wisconsin a desirable place for young people. We must increase the amount of affordable housing options by providing flexibility to local communities. We also need to expand the labor force by creating real child care options. Affordable child care would get so many parents back out into the labor market.

Was the Michael Gableman investigation of the 2020 election a good use of taxpayer resources? What follow-up should there be?

This was an incredible waste of taxpayer money. While families are recovering from a pandemic and facing rising costs, the GOP Legislature thought it was more important to relitigate the 2020 election. We could have used those funds elsewhere.