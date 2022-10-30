Candidate Q&A: 46th Assembly District

Responses to the Wisconsin State Journal's candidate questionnaire. The election is Nov. 8.

Melissa Ratcliff

Party: Democratic

Age: 45

Address: Cottage Grove

Family: Married with two children

Job: Paralegal, Eisenberg Law Offices

Prior elected office: Dane County Board since 2018; Cottage Grove Village Board since 2018

Other public service: Member of Madison Area Paralegal Associates since 2012; Cottage Grove Optimists since 2017; Monona Grove School Board Community Engagement, Communications and Government Relations committee, 2017-18; Friends of the Cottage Grove Library since 2018; Cottage Grove Chamber of Commerce since 2019; Dane County Library Board since 2018; Miracle League volunteer since 2021; Cottage Grove Library Board, 2021-22; Cottage Grove Area Historical Society, 2022; Sun Prairie Area Historical Society, 2022; Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce, 2022; Sun Prairie Rotary Club, 2022

Education: Wausau East High School; Paralegal certificate, Madison College

Campaign email or website: Ratcliffforassembly.com, campaign@ratcliffforassembly.com

Q&A

Why are you the best candidate for this office?

My proven track record serving the people in this district and my experience in both county and local government make me the best candidate. Extremists in the Legislature are taking Wisconsin backward. I will stand up for our shared values and find solutions to the issues my neighbors care about including equity, reproductive rights, environmental protection and investing in our public schools.

What is the most important issue in this election and how would you address it?

The most important issue and one that I hear about constantly when I talk to voters at their doors, is the attack on reproductive health. I will stand with leaders in the Assembly to do all we can to repeal Wisconsin’s archaic 1849 law that criminalizes abortions in most instances, including rape and incest. It is hard to believe that my daughter has fewer rights than I did.

What changes, if any, would you make to the state's election system?

We need fair maps. We must elect an impartial Justice to the Wisconsin Supreme Court in April 2023. Election administration should not become partisan. I support drop boxes. If photo ID laws remain in place, we must make sure there is ample access to the DOT with more branches and increased hours of opening. We should also explore making photo IDs available online.

What are your priorities for the state’s $5 billion surplus?

I support Governor Evers’ proposal to use the funds for our public schools as well as to invest in our people, including cutting taxes for working families, veterans and seniors, capping copays for insulin, reducing barriers to filling jobs by making childcare more affordable and providing a Caregivers Tax Credit.

Should abortion be legal in all cases, illegal in all cases or something in between? Explain.

Legislators should not decide what is ultimately a health care choice which should be made by a woman and her doctor.

How should the state improve educational outcomes, especially in the wake of how the pandemic affected student achievement?

We need to invest in our schools. We need to increase the amount of special education funding the State provides to school districts. We also need to end the voucher program. We should not be using public funds on unaccountable and underperforming private schools.

How should the state address its workforce challenges, both in the public and private sectors?

We face longstanding workforce challenges that have been exacerbated by the pandemic. I support the investment of federal funds in innovation, training, and to lower barriers to employment including affordable and accessible childcare, transportation, lack of work history and skills. We need to raise wages in the public sector and raise the minimum wage for all workers.

Was the Michael Gableman investigation of the 2020 election a good use of taxpayer resources? What follow-up should there be?

It was a travesty, a sham and absolutely not a good use of public funds. Election deniers undermine our democracy and our system of fair and free elections by creating, amplifying, and spreading lies. We need to keep calling out these lies, supporting the election workers who deliver accurate and safe elections, and we need to elect those who will uphold our constitution.