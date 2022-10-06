Candidate Q&A: 51st Assembly District

Todd Novak (I)

Party: Republican

Age: 57

Address: Dodgeville

Family: Single, two sons

Job: State representative, Mayor of Dodgeville

Prior elected office: Mayor of Dodgeville, 2012-present; State representative, 2015-present

Other public service: Commissioner on the Southwest Regional Planning Commission, representing Iowa County 2013-present; Iowa County Court appointed guardian for those unable to care for themselves, 1995-present; Licensed Foster Care Parent, 2005-2015; Former Iowa County Historical Society board member, founding member of Iowa County Humane Society and former board member

Education: Attended Southwest Vocational School (1983-1985); graduate of Iowa-Grant High School (1983)

Campaign email or website: novakforwisconsin.com

Leah Spicer

Party: Democratic

Age: 29

Address: Avoca

Family: 3 Children

Job: Restaurant owner, town clerk

Prior elected office: None

Other public service: Board member, Savor; public school volunteer

Education: Scattergood Friends School, Warren Wilson College

Campaign email or website: spicerforwisconsin.com

Q&A

Why are you the best candidate for this office?

Novak: I have a proven record of assisting my constituents and listening to everyone, regardless of their party. I work hard to help people navigate the complexities of state government. I've worked across the aisle to find consensus to get things done. I've voted against my party many times because of feedback from my district, like when the state budget didn't provide enough funding for our schools.

Spicer: I am kind, energetic, determined and hardworking. I represent a perspective that is often not seen in politics: working class, small-business owner, and a parent of young children. We need people like us in politics so our voices can be heard, too.

What is the most important issue in this election and how would you address it?

Novak: The most important issue this election cycle are the effects inflation is having on hardworking families. I believe we need to look for ways to reduce the tax burden to combat rising prices.

Spicer: Freedom, security and opportunity. As women, we need to have the freedom to make choices about our own bodies. For the climate, we need to protect our land, water and air. We must fully fund rural public schools, invest in small farms and business and ensure that seniors can age with dignity in place. When I am elected my main focus will be building relationships with my community and co-workers.

What changes, if any, would you make to the state's election system?

Novak: Elections need to be conducted uniformly across the state. At a minimum, we need to address the shortcomings in our election system identified by the nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau. I also believe in strictly prohibiting private funding in our elections. I maintain close relationships with many of the clerks in my district and rely on them when election-related issues come before me.

Spicer: I would like to see nonpartisan maps, based on the Iowa method, so we can get some accurate representation in Wisconsin.

What are your priorities for the state’s $5 billion surplus?

Novak: I am a strong supporter of our rural public schools and will fight to build upon the significant investments we made in public education and rural broadband in our last state budget. I believe we need to look for responsible and accountable means to provide more funds to our local governments to direct toward local law enforcement and transportation projects.

Spicer: Rural public schools, rural health care, broadband access, green energy, child care options.

Should abortion be legal in all cases, illegal in all cases or something in between? Explain.

Novak: I am pro-life and believe in exceptions for the life of the mother, rape and incest. I was proud to support legislation that would have protected babies born alive during an attempted abortion. Unfortunately, Governor Evers vetoed the bill.

Spicer: Abortion is a a deeply difficult and personal decision, that is made no better morally or medically with the input of a politicians who cannot possibly know the circumstances. This is a decision that belongs to pregnant people, their health care providers and the people they trust.

How should the state improve educational outcomes, especially in the wake of how the pandemic affected student achievement?

Novak: Most importantly, schools need to remain open. The best learning takes place in the classroom. I support increasing state funding for our schools, but it is important that parents can easily see how these resources are being used and how their school is performing. More resources, accountability and transparency is key to improving education outcomes.

Spicer: Invest more money in our schools so that teachers can have more support, more staff, increase the number of counselors to support kids who may have had a few rough years during the pandemic.

How should the state address its workforce challenges, both in the public and private sectors?

Novak: This is a problem that is affecting everyone, from law enforcement to the skilled trades. I was proud to support a package of bills aimed at recruiting law enforcement officers and a state budget that expanded youth apprenticeship programs to draw more young people to a career in the trades.

Spicer: Invest in green energy jobs, restore the power and rights of unions, raise the minimum wage, restore prevailing wages and create incentives for new jobs in rural areas in child care, health care and small businesses and farms (land grants, tax credits, low-interest lending).

Was the Michael Gableman investigation of the 2020 election a good use of taxpayer resources? What follow-up should there be?

Novak: The Gableman investigation was well intentioned but quickly went off the rails. The integrity of our elections is important and the letter of the law should be followed. When Justice Gableman turned the investigation into a self-promoting publicity stunt, it should have been ended. The legislature must bring back many of the common-sense election reforms that were passed and vetoed last session.

Spicer: No. As the clerk of my Town Board, it is clear to me that those who dedicate their time to working elections care about making sure there are no mistakes. There is so much paperwork, paper trail, and double checking that there is very little room for error. We just had a recount in Iowa County and there were zero changes. Undermining our elections is a lie the right wing is perpetuating to divide people.