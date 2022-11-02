Candidate Q&A: 78th Assembly District

Responses to the Wisconsin State Journal's candidate questionnaire. The election is Nov. 8. Republican challenger Matt Neuhaus did not respond.

Lisa Subeck (I)

Party: Democratic

Age: 51

Address: Madison

Family:

Job: State representative, 78th Assembly District

Prior elected office: I have served in the State Assembly since 2015 and am currently the chair of the Assembly Democratic Caucus. I also served on the Madison City Council from 2011 to 2015.

Other public service: In addition to past and current service on numerous city and county committees, the board of Woodhill Condominium Association and nonprofit boards. I am currently vice chair of membership for the National Foundation for Women Legislators and a board member of the National Association of Jewish Legislators.

Education: Bachelor's degree in psychology, UW-Madison

Q&A

Why are you the best candidate for this office?

It has been an honor to serve as the representative for the 78th District since 2015. As your representative, and before that as a City Council member and as the executive director of United Wisconsin and NARAL Pro-Choice Wisconsin, I have fought for our progressive values and worked effectively to advance policy that restores opportunity for all in our state.

What is the most important issue in this election and how would you address it?

We must protect our most fundamental rights, including reproductive choice, the right to vote, and the right to safe communities and safe schools. It is time to overturn Wisconsin's criminal abortion ban, to reform redistricting and our campaign finance laws, and to pass meaningful gun safety legislation to keep our schools and communities safe.

What changes, if any, would you make to the state's election system?

Voters should choose their representatives, not the other way around. I've been a leader in the fight for nonpartisan redistricting reform. On the Campaigns and Elections committee, I've worked to protect our democracy. I've also introduced Money Out, Voters In legislation to get big money out of politics and the Campaign Integrity Act to ensure accountability, integrity, and transparency.

What are your priorities for the state’s $5 billion surplus?

Governor Evers offered a plan to put more money in the pockets of working families through a 10% tax cut, save Wisconsinites nearly 30 cents a gallon at the gas pump, offer $30 million in childcare tax credits, expand care for elderly and disabled people by providing $100 million in caregiver tax credits, and cap the cost of insulin. I support these and other measures in the governor's plan.

Should abortion be legal in all cases, illegal in all cases or something in between? Explain.

Abortion is health care, not criminal activity, and should be accessible safely, legally, and without judgment. This is why I introduced the Abortion Rights Preservation Act, which would repeal Wisconsin’s criminal abortion ban and restore our individual right to make personal reproductive healthcare decisions without interference from politicians.

How should the state improve educational outcomes, especially in the wake of how the pandemic affected student achievement?

Every child deserves a great education from early childhood through college. I have led efforts to expand access to quality child care and early childhood education for all families. I have also worked to support public education and increase the state's investment in our neighborhood schools. We must make smart investments in our public schools and support teachers and families.

How should the state address its workforce challenges, both in the public and private sectors?

A strong economy is dependent on a strong workforce. I've worked to address Wisconsin's worker shortage and to ensure that our economy works for all Wisconsinites. I've introduced legislation to raise the minimum wage and increase access to child care and family leave. And I support investing in workforce training and education through our universities, tech colleges, and apprenticeship programs.

Was the Michael Gableman investigation of the 2020 election a good use of taxpayer resources? What follow-up should there be?

No. As a member of the Campaigns and Elections Committee, I had a ringside seat to this sham of a so-called investigation. To be clear, the 2020 election was a free and fair election, and our election officials should be commended for their work in the midst of a pandemic. All of the lawsuits and shenanigans should be ended, and Republicans should stop throwing away taxpayer dollars on this sham.