Candidate Q&A: Attorney general

Responses to the Wisconsin State Journal's candidate questionnaire. The election is Nov. 8.

Josh Kaul

Party: Democratic

Age: 41

Address: Madison

Family: My wife Lindsey and I have two sons, Simon and Henry.

Job: Attorney general

Prior Elected Office: Wisconsin attorney general, 2019–present

Other Public Service: Assistant U.S. attorney in the District of Maryland; law clerk to the Honorable Michael Boudin, then-chief judge of the United States Court of Appeals for the First Circuit

Education: Yale University; Stanford Law School

Eric Toney

Party: Republican

Age: 38

Address: Fond du Lac

Family: Not married

Job: Fond du Lac County district attorney

Prior elected office: I've served as the Fond du Lac County district attorney since January 2013.

Other public service: Current President of the WDAA; served as chairman of the Legislative Committee and Communications Committee; volunteer judge and trainer for Teen Court; board member of the Fond du Lac Running Club and ASTOP (sexual assault survivor advocacy nonprofit); member of the Fond du Lac County and Eastern District of Wisconsin bar associations

Education: Bachelor's degree in history and political science from St. Norbert College; law degree from Hamline University

Q&A

Why are you the best candidate for this office?

Kaul: I am the best candidate because of my experience, my priorities and my track record of getting results for Wisconsinites as AG. I was a federal prosecutor in Baltimore, where I worked on complex investigations and prosecuted murderers, gang members and drug traffickers. As an attorney in private practice, I went to court to challenge laws that restricted access to voting. Under my leadership, the Wisconsin Department of Justice has investigated and prosecuted some of the most serious offenses in the state. DOJ launched a statewide sexual assault kit tracking system, and I successfully fought to get the legislature to make changes to the law that will help prevent a future backlog of untested sexual assault kits. My administration has worked to hold opioid companies accountable for their role in the opioid crisis, helping to secure hundreds of millions of dollars to support the fight against the opioid epidemic in Wisconsin. DOJ has also worked to make our schools safer during my time as AG, including by launching the Speak Up, Speak Out program, which provides an option for reporting school safety concerns.

Toney: I’ve seen our justice system as the son of a cop, a criminal defense attorney, and now in my 10th year as a District Attorney. I have prosecuted every type of case imaginable from cold case homicide, violent gun crime, sexual assault, drug conspiracies, drug deaths, domestic violence, and racketeering. I have personally used the resources that our DOJ has to offer and know how to work with our cops to best deploy them. I am respected by my peers and serve as the president of the Wisconsin District Attorneys Association, a bipartisan group. I’m "law enforcement’s choice" for attorney general with bipartisan endorsements of more than 100 sheriffs, district attorneys and police chiefs, along with the Wisconsin Fraternal Order of Police, the Wisconsin Troopers Association, and the Milwaukee, West Allis, Kenosha and Racine Police Associations. I will stand with our cops, prosecute crime and defend the rule of law to ensure equal justice under the law for all.

What is the most important issue in this election and how would you address it?

Kaul: Public safety is the most important issue in this election. The criminal justice system in Wisconsin has been underfunded for decades, and, throughout my time as attorney general, I have supported additional funding for the justice system. While some notable progress has been made on this issue in the last four years, including the addition of approximately 70 Assistant DA positions across the state and an increase in funding for law enforcement training, much more needs to be done. I support increasing shared revenue so local governments are better able to fund critical services, including local law enforcement. The Safer Wisconsin plan I proposed last November would invest $115 million into public safety, including through funding for, among other things, community policing and prosecution; law enforcement officer recruitment, retention, and wellness; violence prevention and victim services programs; and mental health crisis response programs. The crime-fighting budget I proposed for DOJ for the next biennium likewise includes grant programs to improve public safety, as well as additional funding for the Wisconsin State Crime Labs and for special agents in DOJ’s Division of Criminal Investigation, among other things.

Toney: Public safety will always be my number one priority. I refuse to accept the historic violence and drug epidemic as the new normal and we will end it. I will work with the legislature to obtain original prosecution authority in Milwaukee to take on cases the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office is unable or unwilling to prosecute. By protecting Milwaukee, we protect all of Wisconsin because that crime spreads across our state. I will fight to improve our cash bail laws to ensure judges must consider the dangerousness of criminals when bail is set and fix our statutes to ensure we can also hold dangerous criminals with no bail. I will fully fund police and prosecutors at the DOJ to better assist local law enforcement. My opponent has said he wants to eliminate cash bail, he has defunded the police and prosecutors at our DOJ, and mismanaged our crime labs by testing thousands of less items and taking longer to test categories of items, including DNA.

Should abortion be legal in all cases, illegal in all cases, or something in between? Explain.

Kaul: I am pro-choice. The decision whether to have an abortion is deeply personal, and should be made by women together with their doctors. For the freedom, equality, and health of women in Wisconsin, we must restore access to safe and legal abortion. To do that, we must repeal or block enforcement of the 19th century criminal abortion ban. As attorney general, I’ve been leading the fight in court to block enforcement of Wisconsin’s abortion ban with no exceptions for cases of rape or incest. I have called for the state legislature to repeal that draconian 19th century ban, and I will not divert Wisconsin DOJ resources from investigating and prosecuting serious crimes to investigating and prosecuting doctors, nurses, or anyone else for potential violations of the ban.

Toney: I’m proudly pro-life and I will defend the rule of law, regardless of my personal opinions. If the governor signs exceptions into law, I will defend them as attorney general. Unlike my opponent, I will not pick and choose when to enforce the rule of law based on my personal beliefs. The rule of law is what separates America from so much of the rest of world and we don’t pick and choose when to enforce it based on personal opinions. It is the responsibility of district attorneys to address any violations of this law and I trust them to enforce the law while using their discretion on a case-by-case basis as they do with any other violation.