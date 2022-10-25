Candidate Q&A: Governor's race

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Republican challenger Tim Michels are in a hotly contested gubernatorial race leading up to a Nov. 8 election that could have major implications on Wisconsin policies for the next four years.

October polling conducted by Marquette Law School found Evers, who is seeking a second term this fall, holding a 47%-to-46% lead among likely voters over Michels, the co-owner of Brownsville-based construction company Michels Corp.

Tony Evers

Age: 70

Address: Madison

Family: Married, three children

Job: Governor

Prior elected office: State Superintendent of Public Instruction, 2009-2019

Other public service: Teacher, Tomah School District, 1976-1979; principal, Tomah School District, 1979-1984; superintendent, Oakfield School District 1984-1988; superintendent, Verona School District 1988-1992; administrator, Cooperative Education Service Agency 1992-2001; Deputy State Superintendent, DPI, 2001-2009

Education: Bachelors', master's and PhD in educational leadership, University of Wisconsin-Madison

Tim Michels

Age: 60

Address: Hartland

Family: Married, three children

Job: On leave as vice president of Michels Corp.

Prior elected office: None

Other public service: 12 years as a U.S. Army Ranger Officer

Education: Bachelor’s degree in political science, St. Norbert College; master’s degree in business administration, University of Chicago; master’s degree in public administration, Illinois Institute of Technology

Q&A

Why are you the best candidate for this office?

Evers: I’m a lifelong Wisconsinite — I know we’re at our best when we work together to get things done. Whether that’s through the middle-class tax cut I signed, the thousands of small businesses we’ve helped, the roads and bridges we’ve fixed, or the work we’ve done to improve our public schools, Wisconsin is better and stronger today. I’m running to keep doing the right thing for our state.

Michels: Wisconsin needs proven, executive leadership to get our state back on track. After returning home from serving as a Major in the U.S. Army and commander of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, I helped grow our family business from a few hundred employees to over 8,000. I’ll use my business and leadership experience to make Wisconsin the greatest place to live, work, and raise a family.

What is the most important issue in this election and how would you address it?

Evers: The most important issue is common sense leadership. 99% of the bills I’ve signed had bipartisan support, and we brought both parties together to deliver historic income tax cuts and increase funding for public schools. Wisconsinites want abortion access, quality public schools, safe roads and bridges, and free and fair elections. I’m going to continue working to bring people together.

Michels: My top priority will always be jobs and the economy. I am the only candidate who has created jobs. The Michels Administration will provide all businesses with the best opportunity to succeed and grow operations in Wisconsin. We’ll lower taxes, increase American energy production to bring down costs, eliminate the personal property tax, and make clear that all work is essential.

What changes, if any, would you make to the state's election system?

Evers: I believe in safe, secure, and fair elections, and every eligible voter should be able to access the ballot box. I’m in favor of proposals that do both of those things, such as creating automatic voter registration, expanding early voting, supporting local election officials, and requiring a voter bill of rights to be posted at each polling location.

Michels: Our plan is simple: we need to make it easier to vote, and harder to cheat. Politicians in Madison have made a mess of our elections, and I won’t let that continue. Your ballot should be handled the same whether you are in Milwaukee, Manitowoc, or Mauston. I am pledging that as governor, addressing the election mess will be among the first things I do on my very first day in office.

What are your priorities for the state’s $5 billion surplus?

Evers: Our state is in a strong fiscal position, and there is no reason these dollars should sit in state coffers. That’s why my priorities for our state’s record-breaking surplus are focused on supporting working families, tackling rising costs, and investing in our kids. My plan delivers tax cuts for families and more funding for public schools, and it does not increase property taxes.

Michels: Wisconsin families are struggling with rising gas prices, 30-year high crime, and low proficiency in our schools under Governor Evers. We’ll put forward a budget that puts more money in people’s pockets, supports our law enforcement, and empowers parents in their child’s education by providing school choice for all families.

Should abortion be legal in all cases, illegal in all cases or something in between? Explain.

Evers: I support access to abortion as it was protected by Roe v. Wade, because we should trust patients to make decisions about their reproductive healthcare. Roe v. Wade was widely supported by Wisconsinites, and I’m fighting to repeal Wisconsin’s 1849 criminal abortion ban, which provides no exceptions for rape, incest, or even the health of a mother.

Michels: I’m pro-life, which comes from my faith – but I also appreciate that the governor isn’t a totalitarian position. The Legislature is closest to the people, and if they presented me with a bill that included abortion exceptions for rape and incest, I would sign it.

How should the state improve educational outcomes, especially in the wake of how the pandemic affected student achievement?

Evers: I’m committed to working together with parents, teachers, and community leaders to improve educational outcomes and ensure students are achieving in and out of the classroom. But we can and must do more, and that’s why I will work to increase state aid to schools, improve reading and literacy outcomes, and encourage small class sizes.

Michels: The pandemic awakened Wisconsin parents. They want more information and more control. They want their schools to respond to their concerns. If a school isn’t working for their child, they want the freedom to find a better option. We have to bring competition into the education marketplace, empower parents, and increase proficiency standards to better equip Wisconsin’s future leaders.

How should the state address its workforce challenges, both in the public and private sectors?

Evers: I’ve invested over $150 million into job-filling programs that are creating long-term skills training, apprenticeships, and job opportunities for workers. Whether it’s hiring healthcare professionals in rural communities, expanding affordable child care, or creating a pipeline of skilled workers in southeast Wisconsin — I’m committed to creating opportunities for businesses and workers.

Michels: As a business leader, I understand the challenges that business owners face while looking for workers. We need to attract people to Wisconsin by reducing crime, improving our education system, lowering taxes, improving VA hospitals and creating hiring incentives for veterans, and overhauling our occupational licensing laws that prevent hard working professionals from earning a living.

Was the Michael Gableman investigation of the 2020 election a good use of taxpayer resources? What follow-up should there be?

Evers: No, the Gableman investigation was not a good use of over $1 million in taxpayer resources. The Gableman circus found no evidence of fraud and instead attacked heroic elections officials and elected officials. There should be a full audit of this investigation and all records associated with it should be available to the public.

Michels: All Wisconsinites deserve to have confidence in our elections. We need to make it easier to vote and hard to cheat. When I’m governor, we’ll pass the election integrity reforms that Governor Evers vetoed to ensure that our elections are free, fair, and secure.