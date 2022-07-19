Candidate Q&A: Lieutenant Governor Democratic Primary

Two Democratic candidates will meet in the Aug. 9 primary for lieutenant governor. The winner of the primary will go on to face the victor in the GOP primary, which has eight Republicans running for the seat. The term is four years.

Peng Her

Age: 50

Address: 5310 Arapahoe Lane, Madison

Family: Married with three children

Job: CEO, The Hmong Institute

Prior elected office: None

Other public service: Governor's Early Childhood Advisory Council since 2019; Governor’s What’s Best For Kids Committee, 2018; Access Community Health Centers board member since 2017 and president, 2020-22; State of Wisconsin Interagency Council on Homelessness’ Racial Equity Working Group on Homelessness, 2021-22, City of Madison Economic Development Committee, 2007-14; Dane County Human Services Board, 2005-09

Education: Bachelor's degree, Central College, Iowa; master's degree, DePaul University

Sara Rodriguez

Age: 46

Address: 19585 Timberline Drive, Brookfield

Family: Married with two children

Job: State representative

Prior elected office: Wisconsin Assembly since 2020

Other public service: Troop leader, Girl Scouts of America; Peace Corps

Education: Bachelor's degree, Illinois Wesleyan University; bachelor's degree in nursing and master's degrees in nursing and public health, Johns Hopkins University

Q&As

Why are you the best candidate for the job?

Her: Many people urged me to run for lieutenant governor. The combination of my diverse executive experience, lived experience as a first-generation American, and ability to organize and energize voters make me the strongest candidate. I bring a lifetime as a public servant, a proven track record of tenacity in fighting for our shared values, and my eternal optimism in our democracy.

Rodriguez: I have the executive experience, legislative experience and I'm a full-time working mom. If you want to get something done — give it to a working mom. I will add it to my list and get the job done.

What unique experience/expertise do you bring to the office?

Her: My family came to America in 1976, fleeing genocide. I understand firsthand the importance of democracy. In the decades since, I have owned a successful small business, effectively led statewide and local nonprofits, and served on numerous boards. Gov. Evers appointed me to his Early Childhood Advisory Council. My work has changed policy on the state, local and federal levels.

Rodriguez: I have a lifetime of experience working in public health and health care. A registered nurse, I saved lives and have protected our most vulnerable citizens. I'm a small-business owner, served as a vice president at a Fortune 100 company, and worked as an executive with a large local health care system. I was one of only 70 individuals chosen annually to be an Epidemic Intelligence Service Officer with the CDC, where I led national and international outbreak investigations.

What goals would you bring to the office of Lieutenant Governor and how would you work to accomplish those?

Her: It is imperative we reelect Gov. Evers. My ability to reach and energize new voters makes me the strongest addition to the ticket. In office, my priorities will be to defend reproductive rights; pass commonsense gun laws; and increase access to health care. We must also bring new voices to Wisconsin politics and ensure sure everyone has a seat at the table.

Rodriguez: I'm committed to bringing Wisconsinites together to solve problems and move our state forward. I'm focused on making our communities safe and healthy, increasing entrepreneurship and small-business ownership, and addressing the climate crisis and keeping Wisconsin beautiful for future generations to enjoy.