Candidate Q&A: Lieutenant Governor Republican Primary

Eight Republicans are running in the Aug. 9 primary for lieutenant governor. The winner will face the Democratic primary winner on Nov. 8. The term is four years.

David King

Age: 60

Address: 2939 S. 38th St., Milwaukee

Family: Married with 15 children

Job: Founder and CEO of Wisconsin God Squad

Prior elected office: None

Other public service: Pastor at Kingdom Resurrection Power Ministries

Education: Doctorate in Theology from South Carolina's Grace Theological Seminary

Will Martin

Age: 55

Address: 500 College Ave., Racine

Family: Single with no children

Job: CEO of Wisconsin Diversified Investments

Prior elected office: None

Other public service: Deputy director for the office of Gov. Tommy Thompson, 1993-94; business and community engagement director, Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority, 2016-18; strategic workforce initiatives director, Department of Workforce Development, 2018-19

Education: Bachelor's degree in economics and management, Beloit College

Roger Roth

Age: 44

Address: 1024 E. Overland Road, Appleton

Family: Married with five boys

Job: Captain and 17-year member of the Wisconsin Air National Guard, residential home builder and state senator

Prior elected office: State Assembly, 2007-11; State Senate since 2015

Other public service: 17 years in the Wisconsin Air National Guard

Education: Bachelor’s degree in history, UW-Oshkosh; Officer Training School, Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama

Patrick Testin

Age: 34

Address: 5369 Fairview Drive, Stevens Point

Family: Married with no children

Job: State senator for the 24th District and sales for M Shiraz Distributing

Prior elected office: State Senate since 2017

Other public service: None

Education: Bachelor's degree in political science, UW-Stevens Point

David Varnam

Age: 43

Address: 705 E. Elm St., Lancaster

Family: Married with two children

Job: Former mayor of Lancaster

Prior elected office: Mayor of Lancaster, 2016-22; Alderman, Lancaster, 2013-16

Other public service: Analyst, Focus on the Family, 2001-03; aide, U.S. Rep. Gary Miller, 2003-08

Education: Bachelor's degree in Christian studies, California Baptist University

Cindy Werner

Age: 62

Address: 8809 W. Tripoli Ave., Milwaukee

Family: Widow with seven children

Job: State ambassador, Fredrick Douglass Foundation-WI

Prior elected office: School board trustee

Other public service: None

Education: Attended Temple University and U.S. Army School of Administration

Jonathan Wichmann

Age: 36

Address: P.O. Box 320064, Franklin

Family: Married with no children

Job: Small-business owner

Prior elected office: None

Other public service: None

Education: Bachelor's degree in business administration with a minor in marketing, Ottawa University Brookfield Campus

Kyle Yudes

Age: 46

Address: 626 Hobart St., Eau Claire

Family: Married with five children

Job: Insurance agent

Q&As

Why are you the best candidate for the job?

King: First, I’m an agitator. I’m not looking to be best friends with the Madison political class. I am going to do the job I was hired to do by the voters. Second, I’m the only candidate who has created a God-centered organization designed to provide connections to jobs and transportation for people primarily from challenging backgrounds, including homeless persons, former addicts and ex-convicts.

Martin: I am a reformer who knows how to get things done in state government. I am not a politician, but an experienced executive serving in the Thompson and Walker administrations in addition to owning a small business for over 20 years. I am the only candidate with the executive branch and private-sector experience to hit the ground running from day one in helping the governor reform state government to create greater economic opportunity and personal freedom for all people of Wisconsin.

Roth: I'm the one candidate with the experience for Lieutenant Governor. I'm a third-generation homebuilder, spent the last 17 years serving in the WI Air National Guard and the State Senate for the past eight years. I've got a young and growing family, and my wife and I raise our five young boys in the Fox Valley.

Testin: With the Lieutenant Governor having few constitutional duties, Wisconsinites only get out of the position what the officeholder puts into it. I am the only candidate with a proven conservative record, a proven ability to work hard for Wisconsin families, and the only Republican candidate who has proven they know how to beat an incumbent Democrat. Wisconsinites know we are on the wrong track, but there is A Better Way Forward starting in 2023.

Varnam: I have a unique background that includes being a former federal legislative analyst for Dr. James Dobson at Focus on the Family, a former Congressional Aide for housing, water and transportation issues for a U.S. Congressman, and a former rural mayor. My endorsements include Dr. James Dobson, Wisconsin Right to Life PAC, Pro-Life Wisconsin Victory Fund PAC, and Wisconsin Family Action PAC.

Werner: The only candidate in the race as a private citizen was part of a lawsuit that focused to hold accountable the five cities that took monies from Mark Zuckerberg in the 2020 election. The lawsuit was about the integrity of the election. I have over 30 years of experience focused on promoting conservative policies that have helped individuals become more self-sufficient, championing universal school choice, and served in the United States Army (only candidate that is endorsed by Veterans for America First), Pro-Life endorsement, law, and order (only candidate endorsed by former Sheriff David Clarke).

Wichmann: I am the best candidate for the job because of the economic vision I have for Wisconsin, my ability to anticipate future problems, and the solutions I present to overcome those problems. We need a business owner mindset inside of Madison and that is something we don’t have right now.

Yudes: I believe in action not words. My goals are simple. Restore liberty. Bring accountability and rule of law back and give government back to the people. I have educated, empowered and inspired people to run for local and state office and educated thousands of Wisconsinites to stop giving consent to those who are violating their liberties.

What unique experience/expertise do you bring to the office?

King: I have built a reputation as a problem-solver. I’ve worked with some of the top employers around Wisconsin, including Roundy’s and BuySeasons, to connect hard to employ people with hard-to-fill jobs, which has been a win-win for everyone involved. I’ve worked with everyone from entry level to executive suite, small business to corporate, and have a track record for bringing diverse entities together.

Martin: Under Gov. Thompson, I helped implement the nation’s most ambitious welfare-to-work reform, assisting tens of thousands of parents entering the workforce, and saving the state tens of millions of dollars in the process in the first two years alone. I led the effort under Gov. Walker to finalize 120 federally recognized, tax-advantaged investment zones to accelerate business startups, job creation and housing development. In the private sector, I advised foreign governments in Europe and the Middle East to implement reforms to expand the workforce and improve the economy.

Roth: The Governor's office directs Wisconsin's National Guard. My unique experience as a captain makes me suited to be the principal adviser in the executive branch. I'm also a blue-collar candidate that can swing a hammer and works for a living as a homebuilder. I understand Wisconsin families' challenges in paying the grocery bills, putting gas in the car and raising our kids right.

Testin: I grew up in Marinette and had a job before I could drive. I’ve worked on factory lines, overnight shifts, and it wasn’t abnormal to see cut-off notices from utilities on our door growing up. Hard work and perseverance are the foundations of the American Dream, though, and is how I got here today. I think it’s time for Wisconsinites to have a lieutenant governor that works as hard as they do.

Varnam: I am the only candidate to serve as a chief executive in government, serving six years as mayor of a rural city that is very dependent on agriculture. I also have experience working as a legislative analyst for a nonprofit organization and as a housing, water and transportation aide for a U.S. Congressman. This has given me experience in rural, urban and suburban issues as well as knowledge of agriculture, broadband, housing, water and transportation issues.

Werner: Born in rural America, raised in the projects of Philadelphia and serving in the U.S. Army taught me the importance of understanding the struggles of those of us who have grown up poor, how to work with a diverse group to bring about one common goal and/or solutions and experiencing the benefits of being born in a country that still offers tremendous opportunities. Over 20 years plus executive experience in compliance, administration and leadership.

Wichmann: I bring bold leadership along with fiscal responsibility to the office. In 2020, I made a stand against lockdowns and COVID mandates because of the long-term impact I knew it would have on the supply chain, jobs and our economy. Also, soon after the Kenosha riots I went and supported the business owners impacted regardless of their political affiliation because it was the right thing to do.

Yudes: One of my greatest accomplishments was helping to expose extortion happening within the Wisconsin Assembly perpetrated by Speaker Robin Vos and his use of RAC dues, intimidation and coercion of the representatives. My expertise lies in simple, commonsense solutions to problems. This was demonstrated countless times during the pandemic and continues today.

What goals would you bring to the office of Lieutenant Governor and how would you work to accomplish those?

King: Parental rights have been eroded — in school, in the home, in society as a whole. I will push to return to parents the rights they once had in raising their children. I will agitate to eliminate Common Core, ESL, and the backdoor implementation of CRT. I will advocate to have the School Superintendent election moved to the fall to get a conservative candidate elected. I will listen to the business owners and CEOs, and fight for a more business-friendly climate in Wisconsin.

Martin: I will work with the next governor to: 1) reduce state government’s size, costs and taxes by offering specific budget recommendations within the first 30 days to consolidate overlapping state agencies and sell empty state buildings; 2) end taxation of retirement income by advocating incorporation into budget and; 3) support law enforcement and increase public safety by advocating for passage of bail and sentencing reform.

Roth: I've been a vocal leader in the Legislature — authoring and leading on the essential issues to conservative voters. I'm the author of Universal School Choice and the Parental Bill of Rights, the leader of the movement to eliminate the state income tax, and wrote and passed the Born Alive Protection Act. So I can step in on day one and lead.

Testin: Our state’s workforce is quickly aging, and we will soon face staggering worker shortages in our manufacturing and agriculture industries. As Lt. Governor, I hope to begin addressing this by helping create education pipelines to connect students with industries where they can have a good-paying job, without a four-year degree. Additionally, I hope to serve as an ambassador to recruit recent graduates across the country to come make their home in Wisconsin.

Varnam: My top priorities will be more protections for the unborn, universal school choice, protecting the 2nd Amendment, lowering taxes for our businesses, families and individuals, repealing the Personal Property Tax and representing all of Wisconsin, including being a voice for rural Wisconsin. I would work with the governor and Legislature to be bold on these issues.

Werner: Working with the legislators on elections and personhood for the unborn.

Wichmann: I want to see small businesses grow and prosper in Wisconsin. This means making sure government policies don’t favor one business size over another, but rather have a fair playing field for healthy free-market competition. We also need to stop the brain drain and retirees from leaving our beautiful state. This can be accomplished by eliminating state income tax on retirement income after age 65 and offering incentives to graduates in high-demand professions and trade careers.

Yudes: My five-point plan includes goals to reform the education system, address 2020 election discrepancies, secure schools, make government servants accountable, and end the SARS-CoV-2 emergency declarations by invoking the 10th Amendment. We have the right to hold responsible those who committed the crimes and violations of our constitutional rights over the last two years and receive remedy for these injustices.