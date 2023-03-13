Responses to the Wisconsin State Journal’s candidate questionnaire. The general election is April 4. Voters will elect candidates for three open seats. Candidate Ryan Claringbole has dropped out of the race, but his name will remain on the ballot.

Rick Bernstein

Age:68

Family: Married with two children

Job: Retired from the Wisconsin Historical Society

Prior elected office: None

Other public service: Six years on the board of the Willy Street Food Co-op, six years on the Marquette Neighborhood Association (one year as president), seven years with the Madison Trust for Historic Preservation (four years as president)

Education: Master’s degree in historic preservation planning from Cornell University, bachelor’s degree in communication from Ithaca College

Nancy Moore (I)

Age: 65

Family: Single

Job: Managing partner, Conservation Consulting Group

Prior elected office: Completing sixth year on the Monona City Council

Other public service: Nine years as a student affairs administrator in higher education, 11 years as an executive director in the arts, more than 20 years as an organizational consultant

Education: Bachelor’s degree in environmental sciences from the University of Vermont, master’s degree in college student personnel from Western Illinois University

Doug Wood (I)

Age: 65

Family: Partner Beth Piliouras, four adult children, two stepchildren

Job: Retired attorney, former administrative law judge for the state Office of the Commissioner of Railroads, owner of Wisconsin Railroad Consulting and Mediation LLC

Prior elected office: Monona City Council, 1989 to 1993 and 2003 to present

Other public service: Monona Board of Review chair, 1993-2002; Greater Madison Metropolitan Planning Organization vice chair 2018 to present; Friends of the Monona Senior Center board of directors, 2013-2019

Education: Law degree from UW-Madison, bachelor’s degree in political science for the University of Illinois

Q&A

What experience or insight do you bring to this race that your opponent doesn’t have?

Bernstein: I believe in democracy and I believe in community and for me public service is how I exercise my faith in both.

Moore: I have led on a myriad of issues and opportunities facing Monona. These would include changing the name of (now) Wiicawak Bay, the 100% Clean Energy Resolution and advancements in sustainability, advocating for a city committee to provide leadership and oversight of initiatives in (Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging), and critical progress in economic development and affordable housing. I do my “homework” and I’m a good listener of constituents, staff and colleagues, respecting and appreciating everyone.

Wood: Because of my long experience on the council, I have a detailed understanding of city operations and finances and a good understanding of the community. I also understand that the demographics of Monona have shifted somewhat younger and that younger residents have brought different sensibilities to our community.

What is the most important issue in this election and how would you address it?

Bernstein: Develop a master plan for Monona’s civic campus and building a new public safety building.

Moore: Our deliberations over bus transit and in economic development are on many minds. As Transit Commission co-chair and Plan Commission chair, I’ve been steeped in both. On transit, I’ve led in developing a new survey, a direct request of constituents, to further understand community needs and wishes. In economic development, we have some exciting new developments approved, all mixed-use, with two of the last three including a significant amount of affordable housing.

Wood: The need for a new public safety building to replace the current outdated, cramped, substandard facility. I would fund the necessary architectural design work for a building that meets our needs and isn’t unreasonably expensive.

List three of your top budget priorities.

Bernstein: Affordable Housing (construction and retention), sustainable energy systems and city-wide free community meals “community feeds” to build bridges and break down barriers between community residents. This could be coupled with other events like “community reads” as well as designated history months, such as African American History month, Hispanic History Month, etc.

Moore: Continuing gains we have made in competitively compensating our terrific city staff. Second, developing and funding a new public safety facility. We need a larger vision for the civic campus and additional design options within that context, before we do anything. We can do it for far less than estimated to date. Adjustments in how we incentivize/invest in economic development (e.g. TIF, zoning, density, parking, etc.) to advance the mix of housing, the housing “missing middle” and affordable housing.

Wood: Improving accessibility for pedestrians and persons with mobility impairments in Ahuska and Winnequah Parks by constructing pathways. Increasing compensation to retain our excellent staff and attract high quality new employees. While we are still gathering public input, at this point, I favor changing to Madison Metro. They will provide more service, more reliable service (our current provider has been unable to consistently staff all our routes) and for less cost. More service, less cost.