Candidate Q&A: Secretary of State

Responses to the Wisconsin State Journal's candidate questionnaire. The election is Nov. 8.

Neil Harmon

Party: Libertarian

Age: 42

Address: West Allis

Family:

Job: Medication Access and Froedtert

Prior elected office: None

Other public service: Coach, West Allis Junior Bulldogs Wrestling 2017-20

Education: South Milwaukee High School graduate; Pharmacy Technician Certification Board certified, July 2000 until current

Campaign email or website: neilanthonyharmon@gmail.com

Doug La Follette (I)

Party: Democratic

Age: 82

Address: Madison

Family: Single

Job: Wisconsin Secretary of State

Prior elected office: State Senate (1972); Secretary of State, many times from 1974 till now

Other public service: Professor, founder of Clean Wisconsin

Education: Ph.D in organic chemistry from Columbia University

Campaign email or website: sosdoug@hotmail.com

Amy Loudenbeck

Party: Republican

Age: 53

Address: Clinton

Family: Married

Job: State representative, Wisconsin Legislature (2011-present)

Prior elected office: Town of Clinton Board of Supervisors (2010-12)

Other public service: Town of Linn Fire Department (1997-01), numerous boards and community organizations

Education: Bachelor's degrees in international relations and political science from UW-Madison

Campaign email or website: voteamywi.com

Sharyl McFarland

Party: Green

Age: 59

Address: Milwaukee

Family: Husband, three children, eight grandchildren, one great-grandchild

Job: Community organizer

Prior elected office: None

Other public service: Community organizer for 20+ years

Education: Juneau High School; ELCA course of Studies in Diakonia

Campaign email or website: smsos3075@gmail.com

Q&A

Why are you the best candidate for this office?

Harmon: Not a career politician.

La Follette: I will keep partisan polices out of the administration of Wisconsin's election.

Loudenbeck: Wisconsin wants and deserves a Secretary of State who actually earns their paycheck by performing duties in a timely, transparent, and professional manner. My strong work ethic and record of success as an elected official are unmatched in this race. I have a clear understanding of what needs to happen to make this constitutional office work again for the people after decades of neglect.

McFarland: Wisconsin needs a leader who identifies with the people who want their government to listen and include them in the decisions that affect their daily lives.

What is the most important issue in this election and how would you address it?

Harmon: Transparency. I would hold open forums weekly with the public.

La Follette: The critical issue in this campaign for Secretary of State is maintaining the independence of Wisconsin's elections system. My opponent in this election wishes to turn the election supervision over to the Secretary of State making it dependent on the whims of partisan politics. I strongly oppose this idea.

Loudenbeck: The most important issue in my race is restoring respect, credibility and purpose to this neglected constitutional office. That starts with modernizing the SOS office by implementing fast, secure, electronic processes and providing real customer service. As I travel the state, I hear stories of delays and frustration from people waiting for required action from the current Secretary of State.

McFarland: Some important issues in this election are election reform and election integrity. Livable wages for Wisconsin residents is important. No one who works a full-time job should live in poverty. Health care is a human right. No one should have to choose between eating and buying life-saving medication. I support intellectual freedom.

What changes, if any, would you make to the state's election system?

Harmon: I would have the Wisconsin Elections Commission under the Secretary of State as a four-member group voted on by the people.

La Follette: I would go back to the Election Board of retired Judges

Loudenbeck: Local clerks who run elections in Wisconsin deserve better than gridlock and ambiguity. Inconsistencies with state law and WEC guidance found by the Legislative Audit Bureau must be corrected. As SOS, I’ll advocate for a new model for election administration that supports clerks, provides consistent lawful guidance, and is directly accountable to voters by including the SOS in its composition.

McFarland: I would implement rank choice voting. Restore voting rights for formerly incarcerated people. I would work with the DMV to make it easier for people who are misplaced/homeless to obtain picture IDs for free.