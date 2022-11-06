Candidate Q&A: U.S. House, District 1

Responses to the Wisconsin State Journal’s candidate questionnaire. The election is Nov. 8. Democratic candidate Ann Roe did not respond.

Bryan Steil (I)

Party: Republican

Age: 41

Address: Janesville

Job: U.S. representative, WI-01

Prior elected office: U.S. representative, WI-01, 2019-present

Other public service: Regent, UW System Board of Regents, 2016-2018

Education: Janesville Craig High School, Georgetown, UW Law School

Q&A

Why are you the best candidate for this office?

I am focused on the priorities of Wisconsin families, including lowering the high cost of living, keeping our communities safe from crime, and ensuring our kids have access to a quality education. I am working hard to be available, accessible, and always there to help you cut through the federal government’s red tape. I will never stop working for Wisconsin families, seniors, and workers.

What is the most important issue in this election and how would you address it?

The high cost of living and rising crime. Families and workers are being clobbered by rising grocery bills and higher energy costs. We must cut wasteful spending and unleash American energy to lower costs. Keeping our communities safe is also a top priority. That starts with supporting our men and women of law enforcement and ensuring they have the resources they need to keep us safe.

How would you address the nation’s deficit and debt?

First, we need to stop excessive spending in Washington which has led to record inflation. Since coming into office, President Biden has passed over $9 trillion in new spending, driving our debt to over $30 trillion. We need to pass a budget that doesn’t simply kick the can down the road. It’s time to pass targeted government spending and bring down our debt and deficit.

Should abortion be legal in all cases, illegal in all cases or something in between? Explain.

Following the recent Supreme Court decision, it is more important than ever that we work to support mothers and their children. To help young mothers, starting three years ago I introduced a bipartisan family leave bill. Congress must pass family leave. I am pro-life. I believe the federal government should not use tax dollars for abortions. We must prioritize legislation to help young families.

How should the federal government improve educational outcomes, especially in the wake of how the pandemic affected student achievement?

Education is vital to our children’s success. We must ensure schools stay open for in person learning and recover the learning lost from closures. We need to get back to the basics and ensure our schools focus on teaching children how to think, not what to think. Parents deserve to have a say in their children’s education. I support expanding access to school choice and a Parent’s Bill of Rights.

How should the federal government address the country’s workforce challenges, both in the public and private sectors?