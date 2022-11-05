Candidate Q&A: U.S. Senate

Responses to the Wisconsin State Journal's candidate questionnaire. The election is Nov. 8. Republican incumbent Ron Johnson did not respond.

Mandela Barnes

Party Democratic

Age 35

Address Milwaukee

Family Parents LaJuan and Jesse

Job Lieutenant governor

Prior elected office State Assembly, four years

Other public service Community organizer, 10 years

Education Communications media, Alabama A&M

Campaign email or website mandelabarnes.com

Q&A

Why are you the best candidate for this office?

I’m running for the U.S. Senate to rebuild the middle class and give everyone a fair shot at the American dream. I was raised by a public school teacher and a third shift auto worker. Those jobs gave my parents a ticket to the middle class. That’s why I’ll never stop fighting for everyone in Wisconsin to get the same opportunities my parents gave me.

What is the most important issue in this election and how would you address it?

My focus is ensuring our economy works for working people. For too long, Ron Johnson prioritized tax breaks for billionaires and special interests while working people are left in the dust. I believe we can invest in working families and pay for it by ensuring the wealthy and big corporations pay their fair share.

How would you address the nation's deficit and debt?

My opponent Sen. Johnson supported a tax bill that added $2 trillion to the deficit and delivered millions in tax breaks to himself and his billionaire donors. I believe we should prioritize working people and middle-class families and ensure the wealthiest among us pay their fair share, and that’s what I’ll fight for in the U.S. Senate.

Should abortion be legal in all cases, illegal in all cases or something in between? Explain.

In the Senate, I would support making Roe v. Wade the law of the land. I trust women and medical professionals to make these decisions, not politicians. I would also fight to ensure that the life and health of the woman is protected under the law. Unfortunately, Sen. Johnson co-sponsored an abortion ban with no exceptions for rape, incest or the life of the woman.

How should the federal government improve educational outcomes, especially in the wake of how the pandemic affected student achievement?

My mother was a public school teacher for thirty years and I’m a proud graduate of Milwaukee Public Schools. I believe every child should have access to a high quality education no matter their zip code. We need to make sure our schools are fully funded. In the legislature I fought for school funding and as Lt. Governor I helped deliver historic investments in education.

How should the federal government address the country's workforce challenges, both in the public and private sectors?

As your next United States Senator, I will level the playing field for small businesses to compete and address bad trade deals and anti-competitive practices to boost Wisconsin business and compete with China. I’ll also help Wisconsin businesses attract workers, grow local jobs, and address supply chain issues by passing Senator Baldwin’s Made in America Act.