Candidate Q&A: Waunakee Village Board President

What is the most important issue in this election and how would you address it?

Heimbecker: Development/housing is a top issue. We lack workforce housing. I served as a member of the Waunakee Housing Task Force, which made several recommendations to the Plan Commission and Village Board. I will not only listen to constituents’ concerns about development, but respond to and consider different points of view when making decisions.

Zellner: Maintaining the excellent quality of life Waunakee provides for families. The pandemic has caused much harm, but it has also provided people with an appreciation for what they have or had. Keeping taxes in check due to potential loss of tax revenue must be a priority. The goal must be to maintain or exceed the same level of government services.

How do you balance development with sustainability?

Heimbecker: Encourage builders to use green technology to conserve our non-renewable resources. New developments should have green space, walking paths and sidewalks. Explore alternative transportation to reduce vehicle emissions. Quarry blasting is a hot issue as current homes are being adversely affected as new development goes in. I would look at ways to avoid this type of problem in future developments.

Zellner: To achieve sustainable development, we need to consider development that meets current needs without compromising the ability to meet the needs of our future generations. I believe with smart growth strategies, that balance economic, social and environmental factors, we can achieve sustainability. Our growth needs to strike a balance between residential and commercial growth that sustains all income levels and opportunities.

