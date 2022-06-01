Candidates file for 2022 midterms crucial to deciding Congress majority, political balance statewide

With the future of Congress and the governor's office hanging in the balance, the next step in Wisconsin's hotly contested 2022 races became clearer after candidates filed paperwork to put them on the Aug. 9 primary and Nov. 8 midterm ballot.

A closely watched U.S. Senate race, all eight U.S. House seats, 15 of 17 state Senate seats up for grabs and around four-fifths of the 99 Assembly seats all feature contested races, according to the most recently updated list of candidates who submitted signatures to the Wisconsin Elections Commission by the Wednesday due date. Because the commission hasn't yet tabulated every candidate's paperwork, those who filed signatures don't necessarily have enough to make them eligible for the upcoming elections.

This will be the first election to use Wisconsin's new 10-year maps for the U.S. House and state legislative races. Republicans currently hold a 61-38 majority in the Assembly and a 21-12 majority in the Senate. Five of the state's eight congressional districts are held by Republicans.

Months remain before Wisconsinites select their next set of politicians, but Wednesday's 5 p.m. deadline for candidates to submit required signatures to the Wisconsin Elections Commission saw the total number of candidates go down slightly. The state Elections Commission is working to verify each candidate has the proper number of signatures to be on the ballot, so the list of candidates with enough signatures to run isn't yet complete. In some cases, the number of valid signatures may fall short of what’s required or petitions could be challenged.

In one of the nation's most competitive U.S. Senate races, incumbent U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh — first facing off in a primary against David Schroeder — is almost certain to advance to November's general election. Johnson in his third reelection campaign has prioritized curbing inflation, increasing private school vouchers, reducing government spending and highlighting what he deems destructive Democratic governance.

Given the near certainty of a primary win, Johnson in November would face the winner of a busy Democratic field comprising Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, state Treasurer Sarah Godlewski, Milwaukee Bucks executive-on-leave Alex Lasry, Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson, Steven Olikara, Kou Lee and Darrell Williams. The latest tally as of Wednesday night showed Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Peter Peckarsky with 1,947 signatures, fewer than the 2,000 required to put him on the August 9 primary ballot.

In the gubernatorial race, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who is seeking his second term this fall, has described his campaign as “strong” and “ready to win.”

Republican gubernatorial candidates receiving enough signatures to run include former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, former Marine Kevin Nicholson, state Rep. Timothy Ramthun, R-Campbellsport, and construction business owner Tim Michels. Republican Adam Fischer and Independent candidate Joan Ellis Beglinger also filed their signatures.

Kleefisch, Michels, Nicholson and Ramthun have all called for the elimination of the Wisconsin Elections Commission, a bipartisan agency created in 2016 by Republicans, over how the 2020 election was administered.

One of the state's two most closely watched U.S. House races is taking place in the 3rd Congressional District in Western Wisconsin, where Democratic U.S. Rep. Ron Kind is retiring after spending over two decades in the House. The departure of Kind, who has done well in a district that Trump carried in the last two presidential elections, could leave that seat open to a potential GOP victory. Approved candidates for the 3rd district include Democrats Sen. Brad Pfaff, of Onalaska, Deb Baldus McGrath of Menomonie, Mark Neumann of La Crosse and Rebecca Cooke of Eau Claire. The only Republican running is Prairie Du Chien resident Derrick Van Orden. Libertarian candidate Rustin Provance of Pepin also filed nomination signatures.

The other high-stakes U.S. House race is in the newly competitive 1st Congressional District, which is currently held by Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Janesville, who will be facing off against Democrat Ann Roe of Janesville and Sharon resident Charles Barman of "The Going Away Party."

For the first time since 1990, the district no longer includes Waukesha County, an area that has often leaned Republican, while it added the Milwaukee suburb of Cudahy, as well as Whitewater and Beloit to the west.

In the 2nd Congressional District covering Dane County, Republicans Erik Olsen and Charity Barry have each received enough signatures to face off in a bid that will pit one of them against U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Black Earth, in a Democratic stronghold. Douglas Alexander of the "Term limits on Congress" party also submitted signatures.

Among state legislative races, Democrats are playing defense against a Republican caucus only several seats away from a two-thirds supermajority that could override gubernatorial vetoes.

In and around Dane County, four Democrats have received enough signatures to be put on the August primary ballot to replace retiring Rep. Gary Hebl, D-Sun Prairie, of the 46th Assembly District that spans from Sun Prairie to around Door Creek. Cottage Grove resident Andrew McKinney is the only Republican to file for candidacy in the race. The Democrats are Sun Prairie residents Mike Jacobs and Analiese Eicher, Cottage Grove resident Melissa Ratcliff and Madison resident Syed Abbas. Democrat Andrew Hysell of Sun Prairie also submitted signatures by the Wednesday deadline.

Also including much of western Dane County, several candidates filed to replace retiring Rep. Sondy Pope, D-Mt. Horeb, of the 80th Assembly District. Those candidates are Democrats Mike Bare and Chad Kemp of Verona, Mt. Horeb resident Anna Halverson, Oregon resident Doug Steinberg and Belleville resident Dale Edward Paul Yurs. The two Republican who filed signatures by Wednesday evening are Verona residents Nathan Graewin and Jacob D. Luginbuhl.

Covering much of Middleton and Waunakee, Democrats Alex Joers of Middleton and Madison resident Brad Votava received enough signatures to be put on the 80th Assembly District ballot to replace Rep. Dianne Hesselbein, D-Middleton. Hesselbein is running to replace retiring Sen. Jon Erpenbach, D-West Point, in the 27th Senate District against Republican Robert Relph. Republican candidate Victoria Lea Fueger of Waunakee also submitted signatures Wednesday for the 80th district.

One vulnerable incumbent in a district near Dane County is Rep. Don Vruwink, D-Milton, who was redrawn from the 43rd Assembly District to the Republican-leaning 33rd Assembly District, where he will be facing off against Jefferson Republicans Scott Johnson and Dale Oppermann. Rep. Chuck Wichgers, R-Muskego, was redrawn into the 82nd Assembly District from the 83rd, but his new district also has a strong Republican lean.

Here is a list of those who submitted signatures to run Governor Tony Evers (I), Democrat, Madison Kevin Nicholson, Republican, Pewaukee Tim Michels, Republican, Hartland Timothy Ramthun, Republican, Campbellsport Adam Fischer, Republican, Oak Creek Joan Ellis Beglinger, Independent, Cross Plains Lieutenant governor David King, Republican, Milwaukee Kyle Yudes, Republican, Eau Claire Jonathan Wichmann, Republican, Franklin Roger Roth, Republican, Appleton Patrick Testin, Republican, Stevens Point David Varnam, Republican, Lancaster Will Martin, Republican, Racine Cindy Werner, Republican, Milwaukee Peng Her, Democrat, Madison Sara Rodriguez, Democrat, Brookfield Attorney general Josh Kaul (I), Democrat, Madison Adam Jarchow, Republican, Middleton Eric Toney, Republican, Fond Du Lac Karen Mueller, Republican, Chippewa Falls Secretary of state Doug La Follette (I), Democrat, Madison Alexia Sabor, Democrat, Madison Amy Loudenbeck, Republican, Clinton Jay Schroeder, Republican, Neenah Justin Schmidtka, Republican, Green Bay Neil Harmon, Libertarian, West Allis Sharyl McFarland, "Independent, WI Green Party," Milwaukee State treasurer Angelito Tenorio, Democrat, West Allis Gillian Battino, Democrat, Wausau Aaron Richardson, Democrat, Fitchburg Orlando Owens, Republican, Milwaukee John Samuel Leiber, Republican, Cottage Grove Andrew Zuelke, Constitution, Ripon U.S. Senate Ron Johnson (I), Republican, Oshkosh David Schroeder, Republican, Milwaukee Mandela Barnes, Democrat, Milwaukee Sarah Godlewski, Democrat, Madison Alex Lasry, Democrat, Milwaukee Tom Nelson, Democrat, Appleton Steven Olikara, Democrat, Milwaukee Darrell Williams, Democrat, Milwaukee Kou Lee, Democrat, Hobart U.S. House of Representatives District 1 Brian Steil (I), Republican, Janesville Ann Roe, Democrat, Janesville Charles Barman, The Going Away Party, Sharon District 2 Mark Pocan (I), Democrat, Black Earth Erik Olsen, Republican, Madison Charity Barry, Republican, Mineral Point Douglas Alexander, "Term limits on Congress," Madison District 3 Deb Baldus McGrath, Democrat, Menomonie Brad Pfaff, Democrat, Onalaska Mark Neumann, Democrat, La Crosse Rebecca Cooke, Democrat, Eau Claire Derrick Van Orden, Republican, Prairie Du Chien Rustin Provance, Libertarian, Pepin District 4 Gwen Moore (I), Democrat, Milwaukee Tim Rogers, Republican, Milwaukee Robert Raymond, Independent, Milwaukee District 5 Scott Fitzgerald (I), Republican, Juneau Mike Van Someren, Democrat, Pewaukee District 6 Glenn Grothman (I), Republican, Glenbeulah Douglas Mullenix, Republican, Menasha District 7 Tom Tiffany (I), Republican, Minocqua David Kunelius II, Republican, Arbor Vitae Richard Ausman, Democrat, Lac Du Flambeau District 8 Mike Gallagher (I), Republican, Allouez Jacob VandenPlas, Libertarian, Sturgeon Bay Paul David Boucher, Independent, Green Bay State Senate District 11 Steve Nass (I), Republican, Whitewater Steven Doelder, Democrat, Genoa City District 13 John Jagler (I), Republican, Watertown District 15 Mark Spreitzer, Democrat, Beloit Mark Francis Trofimchuck, Republican, Brodhead District 17 Howard Marklein (I), Republican, Spring Green Pat Skogen, Democrat, Monroe District 27 Dianne Hesselbein, Democrat, Middleton Robert Relph, Republican, Cross Plains State Assembly District 31 Jason Dean, Republican, Whitewater Maryann Zimmerman, Republican, Whitewater Ellen Schutt, Republican, Clinton Brienne Brown, Democrat, Whitewater District 33 Don Vruwink, Democrat, Milton Scott Johnson, Republican, Jefferson Dale Oppermann, Republican, Jefferson District 37 William Penterman (I), Republican, Columbus Maureen McCarville, Democrat, DeForest District 38 Barbara Dittrich (I), Republican, Oconomowoc District 39 Mark Born (I), Republican, Beaver Dam District 41 Alex Dallman, Republican, Green Lake District 42 Jon Plumer (I), Republican, Lodi Theresa Mary Valencia, Democrat, Lodi District 43 Jenna Jacobson, Democrat, Oregon Matt McIntyre, Democrat, Edgerton Marisa Voelkel, Republican, Janesville District 44 Sue Conley (I), Democrat, Janesville Spencer Zimmerman, Republican, Janesville District 45 Clinton Anderson, Democrat, Beloit Ben Dorscheid, Democrat, Belleville Jeff Klett, Republican, Beloit District 46 Mike Jacobs, Democrat, Sun Prairie Andrew Hysell, Democrat, Sun Prairie Analiese Eicher, Democrat, Sun Prairie Melissa Ratcliff, Democrat, Cottage Grove Syed Abbas, Democrat, Madison Andrew McKinney, Republican, Cottage Grove District 47 Jimmy Anderson (I), Democrat, Fitchburg Lamonte Newsom, Republican, Madison District 48 Samba Baldeh (I), Democrat, Madison District 49 Travis Tranel (I), Republican, Cuba City Lynne Parrott, Democrat, Platteville District 50 Tony Kurtz (I), Republican, Wonewoc Michael Leuth, Democrat, Reedsburg District 51 Todd Novak (I), Republican, Dodgeville Leah Spicer, Democrat, Avoca District 76 Francesca Hong (I), Democrat, Madison District 77 Shelia Stubbs (I), Democrat, Madison District 78 Lisa Subeck (I), Democrat, Madison Matt Neuhaus, Republican, Verona District 79 Alex Joers, Democrat, Middleton Brad Votava, Democrat, Madison Victoria Lea Fueger, Republican, Waunakee District 80 Dale Edward Paul Yurs, Democrat, Belleville Doug Steinberg, Democrat, Oregon Mike Bare, Democrat, Verona Anna Halverson, Democrat, Mount Horeb Chad Kemp, Democrat, Verona Nathan Graewin, Republican, Verona Jacob Luginbuhl, Republican, Verona District 81 David Considine (I), Democrat, Baraboo Bob Wood, Republican, Baraboo Shellie Benish, Republican, Lodi

