Candidates proposing impossible task of decertification strike out in Wisconsin primary election

A slate of non-incumbent candidates supportive of the impossible task of decertifying the 2020 presidential election lost in Tuesday’s primary against other Republicans less enthusiastic about or opposed to the nonexistent procedure.
Campaigning on lies about widespread fraud in the 2020 election that largely originated with former President Donald Trump, the group's loss comes as many Republican leaders encourage conservatives to look forward, not backward.
In any case, running on decertification is inherently a losing issue because it's impossible to decertify a presidential election under state law and the U.S. Constitution.
People are also reading…
That group of losing candidates includes Rep. Timothy Ramthun, R-Campbellsport, who ran for governor; attorney Karen Mueller, who ran for attorney general; Adam Steen, who ran against Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester; Chris Connell, who ran in an Assembly district near Eau Claire; Jay Schroeder, who ran for Secretary of State; and Ruth Villareal, who challenged Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg.
No one in that group immediately responded to a request for comment.
Members of that group were often supportive of each other, appearing at one another's events and posting supportively of the other decertification proponents on social media.
Two legislators supportive of decertifying the 2020 election besides Ramthun — state Rep. and Assembly Elections Committee chair Janel Brandtjen, R-Menomonee Falls; and Rep. Chuck Wichgers, R-Muskego, whom Ramthun said supported his legislation to decertify the 2020 election — did not face primary challenges.
Sen. Kathleen Bernier, R-Chippewa Falls, said single-issue candidates generally don't do well, but added the decertification platform was "very unsuccessful because the Republican base knows that you cannot undo an election."
Trump-backed gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels wins GOP primary, faces Gov. Tony Evers in November
Ramthun was perhaps the most prominent candidate supportive of decertification this election cycle, but he failed to gather widespread support or Trump's endorsement. He gathered about 6% of the vote in the race, according to The Associated Press.
While he hasn't made decertification a central aspect of his platform, Republican gubernatorial nominee Tim Michels has said he would consider decertification. Last week he said "everything will be on the table" when asked if he would consider decertifying the 2020 election, marking a shift from his comments a week earlier that decertification was "not a priority."
Steen, whom Trump endorsed in early August, also welcomed the support of former Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman. Vos chose Gableman to lead a 2020 election review but since called him an embarrassment to Wisconsin. Steen's tight race against Vos — unofficial numbers showed Vos leading by 260 votes out of nearly 10,000 cast — made him by far the most competitive decertification proponent this cycle.
Robin Vos declares victory over Trump-endorsed Adam Steen, slams Michael Gableman as 'embarrassment to this state'
Steen so far Wednesday had not conceded the race. In a video that appears to have been recorded late Tuesday night, Steen said he would consider his next steps Wednesday morning.
Bernier said Steen's relative success against Vos was a reflection of the Trump endorsement and many Republicans disliking Vos.
"The most bizarre behavior I've ever seen in politics is the hate by Republicans for Robin Vos," she said. "You know, it's kind of obsessive."
"I think the better man won because if you ever check the Steen website, you'll find that he is definitely an odd duck," she continued.
Mueller, who also ran on investigating hospitals that didn't provide ivermectin to patients with COVID-19 — despite numerous studies showing the drug was no more effective than a placebo — garnered about 25% of the vote, putting her in third place behind former state lawmaker Adam Jarchow and the winner, Fond Du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney.
Connell, a Republican candidate in the 68th Assembly District near Eau Claire, whose website put his impossible desire to “Reclaim the Electors” and “Repeal the Steal” front-and-center. He received about 23% of the vote Tuesday, behind Village of Fall Creek Trustee with 57% of the vote and Hillarie Roth with just under 20%.
Schroeder, who called to decertify the 2020 presidential election after the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled absentee ballot drop boxes are illegal, got around 40% of the vote Tuesday. Rep. Amy Loudenbeck, R-Clinton, who wants to bring more election duties to the secretary of state office, received about 46% of the vote.
Villareal, who shared a flyer about her speaking at a rally supportive of decertifying the 2020 election, received around 18% of the vote in the 9th Senate District to LeMahieu's 71.4%.
The 2020 election is over. Here’s what happened (and what didn’t)
The 2020 election was “the most secure in American history,” according to the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, which coordinates the nation’s election infrastructure.
While a handful of voters risked going to prison by attempting to vote twice or in the name of a dead relative, as happens in any election, no evidence of widespread fraud has ever been produced in Wisconsin or elsewhere.
Yet, many continue to question some of the practices clerks relied on to encourage eligible voters to cast ballots and make sure their votes were counted amid the first election in more than 100 years held during a pandemic.
The Wisconsin State Journal has covered every twist and turn of this debate in scores of stories. But here are a few that offered some broader context about what happened, and didn't happen, in the election of 2020.
The clear insinuation was that someone not qualified to conduct an election improperly influenced these vulnerable voters. But the Wisconsin State Journal could not confirm the data.
The state has multiple, overlapping safeguards aimed at preventing ineligible voters from casting ballots, tampering with the ballots or altering vote totals.
Nothing in the emails suggests there were problems with the election that contributed in any meaningful way to Trump's 20,682-vote loss to Joe Biden.
No findings of fraud, but Wisconsin election audit questions some of the guidance clerks relied on in 2020
"Despite concerns with statewide elections procedures, this audit showed us that the election was largely safe and secure," Sen. Rob Cowles said Friday.
Tech-backed group spread money around Wisconsin in 2020 election, but Democratic areas benefited most
The grants were provided to every Wisconsin municipality that asked for them, and in the amounts they asked for.
"Application of the U.S. Department of Justice guidance among the clerks in Wisconsin is not uniform," the memo says.
YORKVILLE — The Racine County Sheriff’s Office announced in a Thursday morning news conference that it has identified eight cases of what it believes to be election fraud at a Mount Pleasant nursing home.
The memo states that state law gives the Audit Bureau complete access to all records during an audit investigation and federal law and guidance does not prohibit an election official from handing over election records.
Drop boxes were used throughout Wisconsin, including in areas where Trump won the vast majority of counties.
Thousands of ballot certifications examined from Madison are a window onto how elections officials handled a pandemic and a divided and unhelpful state government.
"I don't think that you instill confidence in a process by kind of blindly assuming there's nothing to see here," WILL president and general counsel Rick Esenberg said.
The Associated Press reviewed every potential case of voter fraud in six battleground states — Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvan…
The report is the latest to show that there was not widespread fraud in Wisconsin.
The turnout at nursing homes in Brown, Kenosha, Milwaukee and Racine counties in 2020 was not much different from the turnout in 2016.