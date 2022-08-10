Candidates proposing impossible task of decertification strike out in Wisconsin primary election

A slate of non-incumbent candidates supportive of the impossible task of decertifying the 2020 presidential election lost in Tuesday’s primary against other Republicans less enthusiastic about or opposed to the nonexistent procedure.

Campaigning on lies about widespread fraud in the 2020 election that largely originated with former President Donald Trump, the group's loss comes as many Republican leaders encourage conservatives to look forward, not backward.

In any case, running on decertification is inherently a losing issue because it's impossible to decertify a presidential election under state law and the U.S. Constitution.

That group of losing candidates includes Rep. Timothy Ramthun, R-Campbellsport, who ran for governor; attorney Karen Mueller, who ran for attorney general; Adam Steen, who ran against Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester; Chris Connell, who ran in an Assembly district near Eau Claire; Jay Schroeder, who ran for Secretary of State; and Ruth Villareal, who challenged Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg.

No one in that group immediately responded to a request for comment.

Members of that group were often supportive of each other, appearing at one another's events and posting supportively of the other decertification proponents on social media.

Two legislators supportive of decertifying the 2020 election besides Ramthun — state Rep. and Assembly Elections Committee chair Janel Brandtjen, R-Menomonee Falls; and Rep. Chuck Wichgers, R-Muskego, whom Ramthun said supported his legislation to decertify the 2020 election — did not face primary challenges.

Sen. Kathleen Bernier, R-Chippewa Falls, said single-issue candidates generally don't do well, but added the decertification platform was "very unsuccessful because the Republican base knows that you cannot undo an election."

Ramthun was perhaps the most prominent candidate supportive of decertification this election cycle, but he failed to gather widespread support or Trump's endorsement. He gathered about 6% of the vote in the race, according to The Associated Press.

While he hasn't made decertification a central aspect of his platform, Republican gubernatorial nominee Tim Michels has said he would consider decertification. Last week he said "everything will be on the table" when asked if he would consider decertifying the 2020 election, marking a shift from his comments a week earlier that decertification was "not a priority."

Steen, whom Trump endorsed in early August, also welcomed the support of former Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman. Vos chose Gableman to lead a 2020 election review but since called him an embarrassment to Wisconsin. Steen's tight race against Vos — unofficial numbers showed Vos leading by 260 votes out of nearly 10,000 cast — made him by far the most competitive decertification proponent this cycle.

Steen so far Wednesday had not conceded the race. In a video that appears to have been recorded late Tuesday night, Steen said he would consider his next steps Wednesday morning.

Bernier said Steen's relative success against Vos was a reflection of the Trump endorsement and many Republicans disliking Vos.

"The most bizarre behavior I've ever seen in politics is the hate by Republicans for Robin Vos," she said. "You know, it's kind of obsessive."

"I think the better man won because if you ever check the Steen website, you'll find that he is definitely an odd duck," she continued.

Mueller, who also ran on investigating hospitals that didn't provide ivermectin to patients with COVID-19 — despite numerous studies showing the drug was no more effective than a placebo — garnered about 25% of the vote, putting her in third place behind former state lawmaker Adam Jarchow and the winner, Fond Du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney.

Connell, a Republican candidate in the 68th Assembly District near Eau Claire, whose website put his impossible desire to “Reclaim the Electors” and “Repeal the Steal” front-and-center. He received about 23% of the vote Tuesday, behind Village of Fall Creek Trustee with 57% of the vote and Hillarie Roth with just under 20%.

Schroeder, who called to decertify the 2020 presidential election after the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled absentee ballot drop boxes are illegal, got around 40% of the vote Tuesday. Rep. Amy Loudenbeck, R-Clinton, who wants to bring more election duties to the secretary of state office, received about 46% of the vote.

Villareal, who shared a flyer about her speaking at a rally supportive of decertifying the 2020 election, received around 18% of the vote in the 9th Senate District to LeMahieu's 71.4%.