Center Stage: Be cool, keep kids in school — even if the COVID variant flares

Masks in school? Sure. Mandatory vaccines for teachers. You bet.

Schools across Wisconsin should do whatever is necessary to keep classes open and safe this fall.

On their latest episode of "Center Stage, with Milfred and Hands" -- click the play button above to listen -- our political podcasters urge school officials not to panic at the first outbreak of a COVID variant.

Milfred and Hands celebrate the return to five full days of classes a week in the Madison School District and elsewhere across most of Wisconsin. Following a lost year of learning during the pandemic last year, schools must take precautions to keep the schoolhouse doors open. Students, staff and visitors should mask up inside school buildings, as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends. Districts also should require teachers to be vaccinated.

Teachers are essential workers, after all, in close contact with the only population that isn't yet eligible for shots -- kids younger than 12. Though more contagious strains of COVID are concerning, none of Wisconsin's more than 7,600 deaths from COVID were younger than 10. And only three were younger than 20.