Center Stage: Mandela Barnes on the first thing he would do without the filibuster

On this week's "Center Stage" political podcast, Milfred and Hands quiz U.S. Senate candidate Mandela Barnes about climate change, cash bail and the first thing he would do if a Democratic-controlled Senate eliminated the filibuster. 

Our political podcasters and the rest of the Wisconsin State Journal editorial board met with the Democratic challenger last week. They play clips from and comment on Barnes' discussion. The State Journal plans to endorse in the race in Sunday's newspaper and on madison.com.

Milfred and Hands tick off a lot of reasons for opposing a third term for the conspiratorial incumbent, U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh. They were less clear, going into their meeting with Barnes, what the young challenger's core message was, given how much defense he has played against attack ads. 

