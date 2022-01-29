Center Stage: 'Redneck' on hidden video did better than you think

Milfred and Hands weigh into a rookie Republican lawmaker's run-in with right-wing activists on this week's episode of "Center Stage, with Milfred and Hands," the State Journal's podcast from the sensible center of Wisconsin politics.

Click the play button to listen.

Milfred and Hands, who serve on the State Journal's editorial board, won't defend state Rep. Elijah Behnke, R-Oconto Falls, for saying on hidden video that his party needs to "cheat like the Democrats or bend the rules." When the rookie lawmaker joked about wanting to punch the governor, who is 30-plus years his senior, it smacked of elder abuse.

"Tony Evers -- you hit him, you could knock him over with a feather," Hands says. “What would your parents say about that? I’m sure his parents raised him not to beat elderly people.”

A self-described "redneck from the North Woods," Behnke appears solidly in the Trump wing of Wisconsin's Republican Party as a disrupter willing to entertain conspiracy theories.

Yet Behnke repeatedly tells the group of right-wing activists -- one of whom recorded his words on a smartphone -- lots of things they didn't want (but needed) to hear. Behnke, for example, defers to the courts to settle election disputes.

"He actually agrees with us there for a split second," Milfred says. "The courts need to decide this. And they did decide this. Biden won."

Behnke repeatedly asks for evidence of fraud from the activists and sounds frustrated when they offer no specifics.

Behnke's "swamp creature" putdown of Assembly Speaker Robin Vos isn't too far off, given the top Republican's long and checkered tenure clinging to power.

"Apparently, the only people who like Robin Vos less than hard-core progressives are hard-core Trump supporters," Hands says.

Behnke sounds like a guy who wants to move past the 2020 election, even if Trump's staunchest supporters never will. In a way, despite all Behnke's baggage, that's reassuring for our democracy, our podcasters conclude. Behnke seems to take his job seriously, even if he has a lot to learn about state government and representing the public.

