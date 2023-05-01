On this week's "Center Stage" political podcast, Milfred and Hands analyze the GOP's softening stance on abortion

Click the blue play button to listen.

Most Republicans celebrated the overturning of Roe v. Wade last year. But the high-court decision striking down a constitutional right to an abortion is costing the GOP votes -- especially with young people and suburban women in swing states such as Wisconsin.

Milfred and Hands play and react to recent comments on abortion by U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, and U.S. Rep. Derrick Van Orden, R-Prairie du Chien. Johnson says Wisconsin should let voters decide the emotional issue in a 10-question referendum featuring ranked-choice voting. Van Orden floats a 15-week limit on legal abortion, despite his moral objections.