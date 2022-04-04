Center Stage: Sen. Ron Johnson finds another excuse for Trump

On this week's "Center Stage" political podcast, Milfred and Hands play and comment on U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson's latest political ad in which he blames the media for getting President Joe Biden elected.

That's not what Johnson said last fall, when he was caught on camera at a GOP rally saying Trump lost because not enough Republicans in Wisconsin voted for him, and that nothing was obviously skewed with the 2020 election in the state.

Click the play button to listen.

Johnson, R-Oshkosh, once a tea-party darling, said he wasn't going to run for reelection this year and used to support term limits. But he's broken that promise to voters, seeking to become another lifer congressman.

Milfred and Hands wonder what happened to the free-trade supporter and deficit hawk who has turned into Trump's biggest apologist, constantly looking back to the past election rather than focusing on Wisconsin's future.

Johnson is considered the most vulnerable GOP U.S. senator in the country this fall. Yet as an entrenched incumbent, he still stands a strong chance to win, our opinionated political podcasters say.

