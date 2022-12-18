 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Center Stage: Sing along to the year in politics

On this week's "Center Stage" political podcast, Milfred and Hands sing about the politics of 2022 -- all set to holiday songs.

Our political podcasters carol about President Joe Biden's mutterings, former President Donald Trump's legal troubles, AOC's hometown and Kevin McCarthy's quest for 218 votes. All of the lyrics were written by Rick Horowitz of Milwaukee.

Hands runs into Santa at a Madison restaurant the week before Christmas and tries to convince him to return to the North Pole. On two numbers, our caroling podcasters channel Kermit and Miss Piggy with festive flare.

"Center Stage, with Milfred and Hands" features Scott Milfred, the newspaper's opinion editor, and Phil Hands, the State Journal's political cartoonist. They offer their perspectives from the sensible center of Wisconsin politics.

