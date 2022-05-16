Center Stage: The Democratic primary heats up and thins vs. Ron Johnson

On this week's "Center Stage" political podcast, Milfred and Hands assess the top four Democrats hoping to beat the conspiratorial and vulnerable U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, in this fall's election.

Click the blue play button to listen.

Milfred and Hands play audio from the Democratic candidates' recent television ads and react to social media posts and glossy flyers they've received in the mail from the candidates.

All of the Democrats who seem to have a shot at the party's nomination -- Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry, state Treasurer Sarah Godlewski and Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson -- have strengths and weaknesses. Milfred and Hands weigh in on who has the best shot.

The race this fall, with one of the Democrats advancing to the general election, should dominate the political debate this fall, given that Wisconsin's U.S. Senate seat is considered the most competitive in the nation and could determine which political party controls the Senate.

Barnes is the presumed leader for the Democratic nomination, given his higher name recognition, bigger endorsements, considerable fundraising and laid-back personality. Yet Lasry and Godlewski are climbing in the polls, having spent lots of their own money on advertising. And Godlewski could be the strongest voice in defense of keeping abortion a legal option for women.

Nelson just released a clever ad criticizing public funding for the Milwaukee Bucks arena that our political podcasters say is effective -- even though they disagree with Nelson's point.

