Center Stage: The scariest things about Wisconsin politics

In this week's political podcast, Milfred and Hands offer chilling commentary on the most frightening things about politics on the left and the right in Madison, across Wisconsin and in our nation's capital.

Click the play button to listen.

Incivility -- including dead rats on a school board member's lawn -- terrifies Scott Milfred, the State Journal's editorial page editor. Schools boards in Burlington, Kenosha and elsewhere have been hounded by anti-maskers and anti-vaxxers. Before that, opponents of police in Madison's schools were shouting and shutting down local meetings and scaring the families of public officials outside their private homes.

State Journal cartoonist Phil Hands' face turned as white as a ghost when he saw the 9% increase in his Madison property tax bill. The disregard for high property taxes in the capital city is part of the reason we don't have enough affordable housing, he says: "No one in public positions in Dane County or Madison is willing to admit that taxes cost people money."

Milfred worries about denial of the truth -- especially that Trump lost. Hands agrees that misinformation is a curse -- especially on social media.

Our podcasters fear that moderates and statesmen are being (politically) killed off. And Milfred tells a spooky story from a long, long time ago about U.S. Rep. Glenn Grothman, R-Glenbeulah.

Find and follow “Center Stage, with Milfred and Hands” on Apple Podcasts, iTunes, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, Spotify or your favorite podcasting app. You also can listen to past episodes of "Center Stage" and see the podcast's webpage by clicking here.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0