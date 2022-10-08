Center Stage: Tony Evers seeks the endorsement of the State Journal editorial board

On this week's "Center Stage" political podcast, Gov. Tony Evers outlines his accomplishments and answers questions about abortion, redistricting and why he thinks voters should reelected him Nov. 8: "The alternative really sucks," he says.

Click the blue play button to listen.

The Democratic governor met with the Wisconsin State Journal's editorial board this week, seeking its endorsement.

Phil Hands, our political cartoonist, quizzes Evers about school closings during the pandemic. Scott Milfred, our opinion editor, insists sheepshead is a better game than euchre -- and the governor agrees.

Our political podcasters discuss and play audio clips from the meeting. They also preview Sunday's forthcoming endorsement in the race for governor. Evers faces Republican challenger Tim Michels.

