Center Stage: Which Republican has the best shot to beat Tony Evers?

On this week's "Center Stage" political podcast, Milfred and Hands assess the field of GOP candidates seeking to unseat incumbent Gov. Tony Evers.

Click the play button to listen.

Former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch is ahead in the polls, thanks to a big advantage in name recognition. But most voters don't know who any of these three are.

That means Kevin Nicholson, who lost a bid for the party's nomination for U.S. Senate in 2018, and state Rep. Timothy Ramthun, R-Campbellsport, still have time. And could former Gov. Tommy Thompson jump in? What about Eric Hovde, who narrowly lost to Thompson for the 2012 U.S. Senate Republican nomination?

Kleefisch is the establishment candidate, even if she doesn't want to admit it. Nicholson is running in the anti-establishment lane, and Ramthun is the conspiracist's friend, according to our political podcasters. They play clips of the candidates in public and wish Ramthun a happy birthday while complimenting, sort of, his Easter-colored suits.

Looming large is former President Donald Trump, whose endorsement could saw a lot of voters in the Republican primary. Unfortunately for the winner, Trump's blessing also could hurt the party's nominee in the general election.

Find and follow “Center Stage, with Milfred and Hands” on Apple Podcasts, iTunes, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, Spotify or your favorite podcasting app. You also can listen to past episodes of "Center Stage" and see the podcast's webpage by clicking here.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0