Charles Franklin's Marquette poll succeeds — mostly — despite ongoing challenges

When renowned pollster Charles Franklin helped design his first national telephone survey in 1988 to gauge voters’ favorite U.S. Senate candidates, 75% of people picked up the phone.

Now, it’s a good day when 2% of people eventually respond to calls from the New Jersey firm that Franklin, who directs the Marquette Law School Poll, contracts to interview voters.

That adds costs and time to conducting every poll, which helps Wisconsin voters, policy experts, lawmakers, campaigns and reporters grasp the politics of the day.

The only relief, Franklin said, is that Democrats and Republicans seem to equally detest being cold-called by numbers with no caller ID. So even if it takes more than 150,000 calls to 50,000 Wisconsinites to get 800 to chat about their political views, he can be confident those respondents accurately represent the swing state’s voters.

But his poll faces continuing threats.

“At some point, if nobody will talk to you, you can’t complete the survey, right?” he said. “That’s the fear.”

Some pollsters are trying to send emails to solicit responses. Others send out text messages or direct mail, sometimes even paying the recipients to respond.

Franklin has yet to determine the best medium to reach voters, especially young ones, as they continue rejecting more and more calls.

“It is too important to understand what people think, that a solution to the problem of how to do surveys … that problem will be solved,” he said. “Exactly how it’s solved is still very much up in the air.”

Issues persist after a poll is conducted. Sitting in his office surrounded by several computer screens, lighting accessories for his media appearances, a stack of books about polling and a framed scatterplot, Franklin recently described a couple of common errors voters make when reviewing poll results.

One mistake is to assume, for example, that a mid-August Marquette poll between two candidates predicts the result of their November election. Instead, such a poll is a snapshot in time — a picture of how Wisconsinites feel about the candidates and issues in a five- or seven- day time frame.

Another mistake is when partisans dismiss a poll that doesn’t show the result they would like to see.

“If you’re looking only for a one-sided affirmation of what you prefer, you’ll be frustrated by that,” he continued. “But if you are someone trying to succeed in politics, we should have information there that’s helpful to your side, both to identify your strengths and to identify your weaknesses.”

Of course, Franklin knows that sometimes polls miss the mark. The Marquette poll and other prominent polls notoriously undercounted the percentage of voters who supported former President Donald Trump in 2016 and 2020. It led a lot of people to cast doubt on polls.

The brewing issue is that Franklin — a past president of the Society for Political Methodology, a pioneer of aggregating political polls online and a mainstay on polling panels and stages — still can’t find what was wrong with his and other pollsters’ methodologies that year. And neither can anybody else.

One theory is that some voters didn’t want to admit they liked Trump. Another is that some polls, unlike Franklin’s, needed to pay more attention to respondents’ education levels when they weighed different groups in the final results. Another related to figuring out exactly who wasn’t responding.

“If it were just a matter of changing one bit of the methodology, then I and everybody else would have already done it,” he said. “The real problem is that while there are things that look like smoking guns, there’s not a smoking gun that we absolutely verify as the source of the problem.”

Despite that, Franklin’s last poll before this month’s election came quite close to the final result. It almost always does.

Given a 4.8% margin of error, the Marquette poll in early November showed Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Republican gubernatorial nominee Tim Michels each had 48% support among likely voters. Evers won 51.2% to Michels’ 47.8%.

In the U.S. Senate race, the last poll showed Johnson had 50% support among likely voters and Barnes had 48%. Johnson won 50.5% to 49.5%.

Franklin also correctly projected what proportion of likely voters were based in different parts of the state. For example, the last poll showed residents in the Madison area would comprise 19% of voters; they comprised 19.1% in the unofficial vote tally.

“We are representing regions correctly, and the way we screen for likely voters came pretty close to capturing turnout across the regions,” Franklin said.

But with decades of accurate polling behind him, there’s still a voice in Franklin’s head telling him his poll results will be wrong. There’s a second internal voice telling him there’s nothing he can do about it after the fact. And there are many other real, human voices, mostly on Twitter and Facebook, wishing he could show different results or doubting the polls’ conclusions.

“One of the problems with communication is people think that I have some control over the results of the survey,” he said. “And that I should do something to change the results that would go more in their direction.”

“I have a lot of control over the questions we ask and the way we design the survey and the methodology,” he continued. “But after that it’s completely out of my hands. And one of the hardest psychological things to do in this was realizing that I don’t have control over that.”

After releasing the last poll before an election, Franklin says he always second-guesses himself about how much an election will differ from that poll.

“I’ve consciously said to myself, ‘How do I think the race will differ from what this poll shows?’ And I’m pleased to say I’ve been wrong almost every time.”

“I would make more money — if I were betting — if I bet on the poll than if I bet on my subjective judgment,” he continued. “And boy, that almost makes you believe in the science.”