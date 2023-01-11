Check with your airline, Madison airport advises travelers after computer outage grounds US flights for hours

Anyone with a flight involving the Dane County Regional Airport on Wednesday should check with their airline after the Federal Aviation Administration grounded U.S. flights for several hours due to a computer outage, airport officials said.

After what is known as the Notice to Air Missions System went down Tuesday night, and a backup phone system became overwhelmed, flights were grounded early Wednesday morning before resuming about 8 a.m., resulting in more than 4,300 delays and more than 800 cancellations across the country.

Shortly after the grounding was lifted, Dane County Regional Airport spokesperson Michael Riechers told the State Journal that all morning flights remained on a delay, with none yet canceled.

“What we've been hearing informally is that flights are going to be gradually released, rather than kind of a free for all,” Riechers said. “As you can imagine, with all the flights across the nation being down for a few hours there's quite a backup nationwide. So I'm sure they don't want to just bombard the system.”

However, people shouldn’t just assume a flight will be delayed, Riechers cautioned.

“Please stay in touch with your airline for your individual flight status,” he said. “I anticipate this to impact different flights in different ways as the day progresses. We think it's more a delay and disruption than a cancellation event, but that's partly due to this happening so early in the morning — we have the whole day now to kind of make up the delay.”

Some flights did leave Madison early Wednesday, before the ground stop was implemented, and flights that were in the air at the time of the ground stop were able to largely complete their flights, Riechers said.

The Dane County Regional Airport received a couple of flights that were diverted from other airports that were at capacity due to the stoppage, he said.

“I have conflicting information,” Riechers said. “One source says the flights were bound for O'Hare and the other says Minneapolis, but in any case they diverted here to Madison.”

The stop order by the FAA impacted almost all flights of shippers and commercial airlines.

More than 21,000 flights were scheduled to take off in the U.S. on Wednesday, mostly domestic trips, and about 1,840 international flights expected to fly to the U.S., according to aviation data firm Cirium.

While the White House initially said that there is no evidence of a cyberattack, President Joe Biden said "we don't know" and told reporters he's directed the Department of Transportation to investigate the cause of the disruption.

Before commencing a flight, pilots are required to consult NOTAMs, or Notices to Air Missions, which list potential adverse impacts on flights, from runway construction to the potential for icing. The system used to be telephone-based, with pilots calling dedicated flight service stations for the information, but has now moved online.

Breakdowns in the NOTAM system appear to be rare.

"I don't ever remember the NOTAM system going down like this. I've been flying 53 years," said John Cox, a former airline pilot and now an aviation-safety consultant.

According FAA advisories, the NOTAM system failed at 7:28 p.m. on Tuesday, preventing new or amended notices from being distributed to pilots. The FAA resorted to a telephone hotline in an effort to keep departures flying overnight, but as daytime traffic picked up it overwhelmed the telephone backup system.

Air Force spokeswoman Ann Stefanek said the U.S. military flights were not impacted because the military has its own NOTAMS system separate from the FAA system and the military's system was not affected by the outage.

European flights into the U.S. appeared to be largely unaffected.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

See the Wisconsin State Journal photo staff's favorites of 2022