Child tax credit cash to start hitting parents' bank accounts Thursday

In liberal Madison, parents who spoke to the State Journal last week expressed support for the increased child tax credit or some other form of government assistance to reduce the costs of raising children, which has been pegged by the U.S. Department of Agriculture at about $234,000 per child over 17 years.

While their children swam Tuesday at the Goodman Pool in Madison, Ploeger and Shuda thought such monthly checks are a good idea if they help cut child poverty and hunger. Ploeger said he would “100%” support higher taxes on himself and others to pay for them.

“Families that might have greater need, I think it would have huge benefit for them potentially,” said Ploeger, whose children are 7 and 10. “The last thing we want is children going hungry in the midst of a very affluent city and a very affluent state and the most affluent country in the world.”

Shuda, whose children are 4 and 7, said that because her daughter was learning from home during the pandemic, she and her partner ended up paying more for child care last year, and that paying for child care for both when they were younger was very expensive.