Chris Larson drops out of US Senate race, endorses Mandela Barnes

State Sen. Chris Larson dropped out of the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate on Tuesday and endorsed candidate Mandela Barnes, the state's lieutenant governor, becoming the first victim of a crowded field of Democrats vying to replace Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson.
Larson, D-Milwaukee, who entered the race in May, said Barnes — who announced his bid just weeks ago and has already positioned himself in the race's top tier — is the best positioned to defeat Johnson, R-Oshkosh, and to champion progressive policies.
"Mandela is the candidate who is best positioned to defeat Ron Johnson and who Wisconsinites can most trust to fight hard in the Senate for bold progressive policies that benefit working families — ideas like Medicare for All, a job-creating Green New Deal to grow Wisconsin’s economy, and paying for big ideas by making the ultra-wealthy pay their fair share," Larson said in a statement.
During his short time in the race, Larson painted himself as the field's progressive, supporting ideas such as a single-payer nationalized health care system; having the federal government wipe out trillions of dollars of student debt; and making public education free in the U.S.
"We must do all we can to unrig the system so it works for everyone, not just the ultra-wealthy and Wall Street," Larson said on Tuesday.
In a statement accompanying Larson's, Barnes thanked Larson for the support and said he would support a "Medicare for All" plan to provide health care for every American; the "Green New Deal"; and higher taxes for the rich and corporations.
"Wisconsin has a proud history," Barnes said in a statement. "We were the birthplace of the Progressive Movement, an early leader in the fight for labor rights, the first to ratify the 19th Amendment giving women the right to vote, and the first to pass statewide protections for LGBTQ individuals. In the Senate — fighting alongside Tammy Baldwin — I will work to continue that proud tradition and create opportunities for every Wisconsinite."
The Democratic field of U.S. Senate candidates remains broad and includes Barnes,
Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry, who is currently on leave to campaign; Wausau radiologist Dr. Gillian Battino; state Treasurer Sarah Godlewski; Franklin business owner Adam Murphy; Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson; and Democratic Party activist Peter Peckarsky.
Johnson hasn't declared whether he'll run for re-election in 2022 and has recently sent out mixed signals about a run, such as raising more money in the second quarter of the year than any Democrat in the race while simultaneously suggesting he may not be the best candidate for 2022.