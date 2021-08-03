Chris Larson drops out of US Senate race, endorses Mandela Barnes

State Sen. Chris Larson dropped out of the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate on Tuesday and endorsed candidate Mandela Barnes, the state's lieutenant governor, becoming the first victim of a crowded field of Democrats vying to replace Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson.

Larson, D-Milwaukee, who entered the race in May, said Barnes — who announced his bid just weeks ago and has already positioned himself in the race's top tier — is the best positioned to defeat Johnson, R-Oshkosh, and to champion progressive policies.

"Mandela is the candidate who is best positioned to defeat Ron Johnson and who Wisconsinites can most trust to fight hard in the Senate for bold progressive policies that benefit working families — ideas like Medicare for All, a job-creating Green New Deal to grow Wisconsin’s economy, and paying for big ideas by making the ultra-wealthy pay their fair share," Larson said in a statement.

During his short time in the race, Larson painted himself as the field's progressive, supporting ideas such as a single-payer nationalized health care system; having the federal government wipe out trillions of dollars of student debt; and making public education free in the U.S.