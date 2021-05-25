Chris Larson enters Democratic race for U.S. Senate

State Sen. Chris Larson, D-Milwaukee, has joined the growing field of Democrats seeking to succeed Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, who is up for re-election next year.

Larson filed entrance paperwork for the race on Tuesday. He'll join a number of other Democrats who have already announced bids for the seat: Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson, state Treasurer Sarah Godlewski, Wausau radiologist Gillian Battino and Alex Lasry, a businessman who is currently on leave from his executive position at the Milwaukee Bucks, which his father co-owns.

Also on Tuesday, Steven Olikara, a Brookfield entrepreneur and nonprofit leader, announced an exploratory committee for the Democratic primary.

Johnson, of Oshkosh, who would be up for re-election in November 2022, hasn't said whether he'll run for another term.